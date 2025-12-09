Yemisi Shyllon, Ayegbayo, national museum make art history

The cultural landscape of Ibadan witnessed a historic moment as the National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, in collaboration with Constance and Sons Art Gallery, unveiled its newly renovated exhibition hall with a landmark event titled “Unity Renewed: The Yemisi Shyllon Inaugural Exhibition.” Curated by Oriyomi Pamela Otuka.

The renovation and transformation of the hall were made-possible through the generosity of art patron and philanthropist, Omoba Adedoyin Yemisi Shyllon, one of Africa’s most renowned collectors and advocates for the preservation of Nigerian art and heritage. The new hall now stands as a testament to his enduring commitment to culture, education, and national unity.

Organised by Constance and Sons Art Gallery, under the leadership of its founder, Dunmade Ayegbayo, the exhibition brought together an exceptional lineup of artists whose works cut across generations and movements in Nigerian art.

Featured in the show were Josy Ajiboye, Susanne Wenger, Twin Seven-seven, Damola Ayegbayo, Tosin Oyeniyi, Tijani Mayakiri, Sheriff Feyisitan, Olumide Ajayi, Emmanuel Daniel, Wisdom Uche, Isreal Oladapo, Clement Nwafor, Olamilekan Okunade, Abidemi Matanmi, Damilola Ajegbomogun, Ani Izuchukwu Valentine and Yemi Ajewole-Alade.

From the legendary visual narratives of Josy Ajiboye, to the spiritually charged legacy of Susanne Wenger and the mythic worlds of Twin Seven-seven, alongside the vibrant contemporary expressions of Damola Ayegbayo, Tosin Oyeniyi, Abidemi Emmanuel Matanmi, Agboola Oladapo and other artist, the exhibition offered visitors a powerful journey through Nigeria’s artistic heritage and its evolving contemporary voice.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dunmade Ayegbayo, founder of Constance and Sons Art Gallery, described the exhibition as “a profound honour and responsibility,” emphasising that the gallery is committed to using this milestone as a springboard to further amplify Nigerian art on both national and international stages.

The founder noted that Constance and Sons Art Gallery views this project as the beginning of a long-term cultural partnership that will continue to activate the new hall with meaningful exhibitions, educational programmes, and community engagement.

The National Museum of Unity, Ibadan, hailed the project as a significant step in its mission to foster unity through culture. The museum’s management praised Omoba Adedoyin Yemisi Shyllon for his visionary support, noting that the renovated hall will continue to serve as a living space for dialogue, memory, and creativity, especially for younger generations.

“Unity Renewed: The Yemisi Shyllon Inaugural Exhibition” attracted artists, collectors, cultural leaders, scholars, students, and members of the public. Visitors engaged with works that spoke to themes of identity, spirituality, history, resilience, and renewal, perfectly aligned with the museum’s mandate and the spirit of the new hall.