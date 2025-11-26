Coup in Guinea-Bissau? President Embaló reportedly detained

Armed men have reportedly arrested Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló in what appears to be a coup attempt in the capital, Bissau. The incident occurred just three days after the presidential elections, during which the main opposition was disqualified from participating.

Embaló, according to a report by the Africa Report, had, in a statement he provided to Jeune Afrique, described the situation as a “coup d’état” orchestrated by the country’s army chief of staff.

Embaló reported that he was taken into custody on Wednesday at approximately 1 pm while at his office in the presidential palace.

The arrests reportedly extended to the armed forces’ chief of staff, General Biaguê Na Ntan; the deputy chief of staff, General Mamadou Touré; and the interior minister, Botché Candé.

Embaló stated that no physical force was used against him during the detention.