President Umarou Sissoco of Guinea-Bissau honours Kano governor with highest gold medal

The President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, His Excellency Umarou Sissoco Embaló, has honoured Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf with the Gold Medal of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, the country’s highest national distinction.

‎ The award was presented by the Honourable Minister of Defence of Guinea-Bissau, Mr. Donisio Cabi, on behalf of President Embaló during a ceremony held at Government House in Kano.

‎ Governor Yusuf, while speaking during the 33rd Executive Council meeting held on Saturday at the Government House, Kano, expressed appreciation to President Embaló and the people of Guinea-Bissau for the honour bestowed upon him.

‎ He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering educational cooperation and African solidarity as instruments for peace, progress, and shared prosperity.

‎ According to the statement, the honour recognises Governor Yusuf’s exemplary leadership and commitment to African unity through education and human capital development.

‎ Mr. Cabi described the Governor’s gesture of offering fifty scholarship slots to young students from Guinea-Bissau as a lifeline and a ray of hope for the youth of his country.