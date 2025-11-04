President Umarou Sissoco of Guinea-Bissau honours Kano governor with highest gold medal

The President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, His Excellency Umarou Sissoco Embaló, has honoured Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf with the Gold Medal of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, the country’s highest national distinction.
The award was presented by the Honourable Minister of Defence of Guinea-Bissau, Mr. Donisio Cabi, on behalf of President Embaló during a ceremony held at Government House in Kano.
Governor Yusuf, while speaking during the 33rd Executive Council meeting held on Saturday at the Government House, Kano, expressed appreciation to President Embaló and the people of Guinea-Bissau for the honour bestowed upon him.
He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering educational cooperation and African solidarity as instruments for peace, progress, and shared prosperity.
According to the statement, the honour recognises Governor Yusuf’s exemplary leadership and commitment to African unity through education and human capital development.
Mr. Cabi described the Governor’s gesture of offering fifty scholarship slots to young students from Guinea-Bissau as a lifeline and a ray of hope for the youth of his country.