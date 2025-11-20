Court convicts Nnamdi Kanu on all seven counts 

A Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted Nnamdi Kanu of the proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on all the offences contained in the seven-count terrorism charge.

Justice James Omotosho, in his ongoing judgment in Kanu’s trial, found him guilty on all the counts in the charge being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice Omotosho held that the prosecution led sufficient credible evidence to establish its case against Kanu.

The judge said the court has no option but to believe the evidence as led by the prosecution since the defendant failed to enter his defence but chose to gamble by resting his case on that of the prosecution.

Justice Omotosho is still reading the remaining part of the judgment.

The Guardian reports that Justice Omotosho had earlier ordered the removal of Kanu from the courtroom after he became unruly during proceedings.

The judge had earlier dismissed three fresh motions filed by Kanu, stating that they lacked merit. The applications were brought after the case had already been adjourned for judgment.

As Justice Omotosho moved to deliver his ruling, Kanu objected, insisting that the court could not proceed because he had not filed his final written address. Raising his voice, he accused the judge of bias and said the court “did not know the law”.

Following the outburst, Justice Omotosho directed security personnel to remove Kanu from the courtroom. The judge continued reading the final judgment in his absence.