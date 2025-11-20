Nnamdi Kanu convicted over broadcasts threatening Nigeria’s unity, risks death sentence

The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted the Biafra nation agitator, Nnamdi Kanu, on violations of sections 1 and 2 of the Terrorism Prohibition and Prevention Act 2013, which carry the death sentence.

Justice James Omotosho found him guilty of breaching the terrorism law in several broadcasts he made in which he threatened the corporate existence of Nigeria and promoted the breakaway of the South East region from Nigeria to form the Biafra nation.

In a judgment on Thursday, Kanu was said to have made it clear that Somalia will be a paradise unless the Biafra nation is granted.

In one of the interviews he granted Sahara Television, the convict was said to have stated that nothing would be living in a zoo called Nigeria by the time he executed his secession threat.

He also said that the only language people in the zoo (Nigeria) understand is violence, and they will be given to them.

In the interview, Kanu, who claimed to be the founder and Director of Radio and Television of Biafra, made a broadcast to the effect that the Army of Nigeria will die. Everything called Nigeria will perish in Biafra.

At the Igbo World Congress in the United States of America, Kanu also stated on the occasion that there will be a “blood boom”, adding that “America will give us guns and bullets. We are ready to perish unless they give us Biafra.”

Justice Omotosho, in the judgment, said that the allegations against Kanu were proved beyond a reasonable doubt, going by the avalanche of exhibits tendered against him.

The judge held that the convict did not help the matter when he bluntly refused to enter a defence in the charges against him.

According to the judge, Kanu knew what he was doing while making the reckless, violent statements in his numerous broadcasts.

The judge, while delivering his judgment, said a person found in violation of the terrorism act gets a maximum death sentence.

Justice Omotosho, also in the ongoing judgment in Kanu’s terrorism trial, found him guilty in relation to counts three, four, and five of the seven-count charge being prosecuted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Justice Omotosho held that the prosecution led credible evidence to establish that Kanu belonged to IPOB, which had been proscribed, and its affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The judge also held that the prosecution proved that, by his many broadcasts, he incited his followers to violence, which resulted in the killing of security personnel and destruction of property, including police stations across the country.

