DR Congo beat Nigeria on penalties to reach World Cup intercontinental playoffs

DR Congo recovered from an early setback to defeat Nigeria 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the CAF World Cup playoff final in Rabat, securing passage to the intercontinental playoffs in March.

Nigeria struck first in the third minute when Frank Onyeka capitalised on a defensive error and drove a deflected effort beyond Lionel Mpasi. DR Congo levelled in the 32nd minute through Elia, who lifted the ball over Stanley Nwabali after Cedric Bakambu’s cross was diverted into his path.

Neither side could find a winner through a tight second half and a tense spell of extra time, though DR Congo twice had the ball in the net only for both attempts to be ruled out. Nigeria made six changes over the course of the match, including the withdrawal of Victor Osimhen at half-time, but struggled to regain attacking rhythm.

The shootout began poorly for both sides, with Calvin Bassey and Moses Simon missing for Nigeria and Samuel Moutoussamy denied for DR Congo. The contest shifted when goalkeeper Dimitry Fayulu saved Semi Ajayi’s effort, giving Chancel Mbemba the chance to seal victory. The captain scored, prompting jubilant celebrations among the Congolese supporters.

DR Congo will now face an opponent from another confederation for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Nigeria, who were attempting to return to the tournament after missing out in 2022, face a second straight failure to qualify.