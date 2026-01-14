NJC elevates Justice Oyewole to Supreme Court, clears 35 others for judicial offices

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole, JCA, for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, alongside 35 other candidates for various judicial offices across the federation.

The decisions were taken at the NJC’s 110th meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun.

Justice Oyewole, who currently serves as the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, was the sole nominee recommended for elevation to the apex court.

In addition, the Council approved the appointment of 27 new judges to State High Courts across seven states: Borno, Niger, Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Delta and Ekiti, as part of efforts to strengthen judicial capacity and improve access to justice.

The NJC also recommended six Kadis for appointment to the Sharia Courts of Appeal in Niger, Taraba and Katsina States, as well as two judges for the Customary Court of Appeal in Delta State.

The recommendations followed what the Council described as a rigorous screening process, including public complaints consideration and interviews conducted in line with the 2023 Revised NJC Guidelines.

Beyond appointments, the Council extended the tenure of the Acting Chief Judge of Imo State, Hon. Justice I. O. Agugua, by three months, while urging the Imo State Governor to urgently constitute the State Judicial Service Commission to facilitate the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge.

The NJC warned that prolonged delay could undermine judicial stability and independence in the state.

In a major vindication, the NJC cleared the Chief Judge of Osun State, Hon. Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, of all allegations of financial recklessness, diversion of funds and judicial misconduct.

The Council upheld the findings of an investigation committee which found no evidence to support claims of misappropriation, abuse of office or breach of the Code of Conduct, and dismissed all petitions against him.

Similarly, a petition against a Delta State High Court judge, Hon. Justice Gentu E. Timi, arising from a chieftaincy dispute, was dismissed after the petitioner formally withdrew the complaint following the resolution of the dispute.

In another dramatic reversal, the Council set aside the one-year suspension without pay earlier imposed on Hon. Justice Jane E. Inyang of the Court of Appeal, Uyo Division.

The NJC ruled that the petition against the Justice was filed outside the stipulated six-month period and concerned a matter already under appeal at the time.

Overall, the NJC reviewed 39 petitions against judicial officers, dismissing 26 for lack of merit, ordering further investigation into seven, and issuing cautions to two judges.

The Council also reiterated its warning against the indiscriminate grant of ex parte orders and advised Heads of Court to exercise caution in assigning complex cases to newly appointed judges.

The Council further constituted a committee to examine the request for review submitted by nine dismissed judges of the Imo State Judiciary, while declining to entertain a fresh petition against the state’s Acting Chief Judge on the grounds that the issues had already been exhaustively considered.

On the administrative front, the NJC approved the voluntary retirement of two senior judicial officers, including the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Asaba Division, Hon.

Justice Obientobara Owupele Daniel-Kalio.

It also announced, with regret, the death of two judicial officers between November and December 2025, extending condolences to their families and the legal community.