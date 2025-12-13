Oyebamiji wins APC ticket for Osun 2026 guber election

A former Managing Director/CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Bola Oyebamiji, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the August 8, 2026, governorship election.

Oyebamiji, better known as AMBO, was overwhelmingly affirmed as the sole candidate of the opposition party in the state at the Osun 2025 APC governorship election primary held at the Imperial Hall of Ebunoluwa International School in Osogbo on Saturday.

The chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee, Monday Okpebholo, the Governor of Edo State, while giving his opening remarks, announced that 1,660 delegates attended the primary election from the 332 wards across Osun State.

It was gathered that five delegates represented each ward.

Kunle Adegoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, who is one of the disqualified governorship aspirants in the party, on behalf of other aspirants, moved the motion to make Bola Oyebamiji the consensus candidate of the party for the poll.

Babajide Omoworare, a former Senator, who is also an aspirant for the race, seconded the motion and adopted Bola Oyebamiji as the consensus candidate of Osun APC.

Then, Okpebholo, through a voice vote asked the delegates to rise and affirm Oyebamiji by saying “Yes”.

Consequently, the committee chairman announced Oyebamiji as the sole candidate of the Osun APC for the election.

Oyebamiji, in his remarks, thanked the committee, aspirants, leaders of the party, and delegates while accepting his candidature.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present at the successful primary election.

Okpebholo, while addressing the delegates, said Oyebamiji would win the poll, stating, “We are tired of dancing, dancing, dancing. We are going to win. I have never lost any election. This is a must-win election for us in Osun. This is the man (Oyebamiji) who will bring development to your state.”