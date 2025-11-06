Afreximbank seeks stronger trade finance to enhance inclusive growth

Afreximbank has called for stronger trade finance capabilities to accelerate inclusive growth across Africa. Speaking at the opening of the 25th Afreximbank Trade Finance Seminar (ATFS) in Abidjan, the Managing Director for Trade Finance and Correspondent Banking at Afreximbank, Ms Gwen Mwaba, said Africa was richly endowed with natural resources such as minerals, hydrocarbons, agricultural commodities, and a growing array of value-added opportunities across energy, metals, and logistics which present immense potential for development when financed responsibly, efficiently, and with rigorous risk management.

“To translate this potential into tangible outcomes, we need banks and financial institutions that are not only risk-aware but structurally proficient,” said Mwaba.

She emphasised the pivotal role of skilled financial professionals in shaping Africa’s trade future and the importance of capacity building in translating Africa’s abundant natural and human resources into tangible economic development.

Highlighting Afreximbank’s leadership in Africa’s trade finance ecosystem, Ms Mwaba, said that the Bank has, over more than three decades, built a portfolio of programmes and facilities supporting regional integration, value addition, and job creation.

These include large-scale financing for export-oriented sectors and trade-enabling infrastructure; innovative risk-sharing and credit enhancement tools to mobilise private capital; specialised facilities for commodity and project finance aligned with environmental and social safeguards; and targeted capacity-building programmes to strengthen the skills of African bankers and policymakers.

The Afreximbank Trade Finance Seminar will explore key themes shaping the future of trade finance in Africa, including the role of digitalisation, data, technology and transparency; robust risk management in an increasingly volatile global environment; and the importance of collaboration among banks, multilateral development institutions, fintechs, exporters, and policymakers to create scalable and sustainable solutions.

Mwaba expressed confidence that the discussions in Abidjan would lead to tangible outcomes and further strengthen Africa’s trade finance ecosystem.

The Afreximbank Trade Finance Seminar runs from November 4 to 6, 2025, in Abidjan under the theme, “Strengthening Trade Finance Capabilities for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth in Africa”. The Seminar will be followed by a one-day Factoring Workshop on November 7, 2025.