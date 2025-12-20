AfricaRice, Kasetsart University partner to transform Africa’s rice sector

The Africa Rice Centre (AfricaRice) and Kasetsart University (KU) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to advance rice research, innovation, and food security across Africa.

The agreement was formalised during the relaunch of the Thailand-Africa Initiative (TAI) in Bangkok, witnessed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow and Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar,

The groundbreaking partnership brings together AfricaRice’s pan-African mandate with Kasetsart University’s world-renowned Rice Science Center to deliver cutting-edge solutions for Africa’s rice sector.

The partnership focuses on four pillars of collaboration – Varietal Development –accelerating climate-resilient, high-quality rice varieties through germplasm exchange, genome editing, and advanced breeding techniques; and Nutrition & Biofortification – addressing micronutrient deficiencies through fortified rice products tailored to African markets.

Others are Mechanisation – deploying appropriate post-harvest technologies, including potential establishment of an assembly plant in Côte d’Ivoire; and Capacity Building – training African researchers, extension workers, and youth through joint programs and technical exchanges.

The collaboration comes as African countries intensify efforts to achieve rice self-sufficiency and reduce import dependency. By combining AfricaRice’s regional expertise with KU’s advanced research capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver tangible benefits to millions of smallholder farmers and consumers across the continent.

The Director General of AfricaRice, Dr. BaboucarrManneh, stated: “This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver cutting-edge rice innovations across Africa. Kasetsart University’s excellence in rice science complements AfricaRice’s mission to transform rice value chains and enhance food and nutrition security for millions of people on the continent.”

On his part, the Vice President for Research and Internationalisation at Kasetsart University, Professor Dr. DokrakMarod,emphasised: “Kasetsart University is proud to join forces with AfricaRice. Together, we will leverage scientific breakthroughs to develop high-quality, climate-resilient rice varieties and technologies that support sustainable growth of Africa’s rice economy.”

The MoU represents a flagship outcome of Thailand’s renewed commitment to Africa under the Thailand-Africa Initiative, demonstrating how developing nations can collaborate to address shared challenges in food security and sustainable development.