FG woos public-private partners to boost livestock sector

The Federal Government has called on private sector players to invest in livestock development through public-private partnerships (PPPS), aiming to unlock the sector’s potential and enhance food security.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, made the call at a two-day ‘Specialised PPP Training’ for stakeholders and staff of the Ministry of Livestock Development, on Monday in Abuja.

The minister said the sector’s full potential remains untapped due to structural, infrastructural, and investment gaps that need to be bridged.

He said, “Livestock contributes significantly to GDP, nutrition, and livelihoods, yet its full potential remains untapped due to structural, infrastructural, and investment gaps.

“This training is designed to deepen understanding of PPP concepts and enhance project identification and management capabilities that align with global best practices.”

He assured that government is committed to transforming the livestock industry into a key driver for economic growth, job creation, and rural development and would work toward fostering an enabling environment for private sector participation in the livestock value chain.

Maiha explained that the success of these partnerships is crucial to modernising the sector and addressing long-standing challenges with an approach that is not merely to finance and operate livestock facilities but to create an environment that instils confidence in private sector investors.

The minister insisted that “PPP provides a platform through which complementary resources can be harnessed for mutual benefit and national development.”

In addressing the numerous legacy facilities across Nigeria, Maiha revealed that “the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development has about 38 legacy facilities spread across all political zones, many of which are in dire need of revitalisation.”

He stressed the importance of bringing these facilities back to life to create jobs and enhance food security.

“The PPP model is essential for reviving these facilities and ensuring their efficient operation. We can no longer rely solely on government to run these businesses,” he pointed out, emphasising the socio-economic impact of revitalising these projects.

“Through effective PPPs, we can unlock investment, drive innovation, and achieve sustainable development outcomes for our country,” the minister said.