Food Security: Nasarawa targets 1.2m bags of rice from Awe, Obi LGAs

Nasarawa State Government says it has so far harvested over six hundred thousand bags of rice from its 3,300-hectare farm in Jangwa and Agwatashi communities spanning the Awe and Obi Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, who disclosed this to journalists immediately after an inspection tour of the farm, stated that the government aims to harvest 1.2 million bags of rice from its 3,300-hectare farm at Jangwa in Awe Local Government Area and expressed joy at the progress recorded so far.

He explained that about 600,000 bags have already been harvested over the past two weeks, with another two weeks of harvesting expected.

His words, “You know, we started harvesting a little over two weeks ago, and we still have about two more weeks to finish. At the moment, just about 50 percent of the farm has been harvested. By the time the remaining portion is completed, Nasarawa State is expected to realise over 1.2 million bags of rice.”

The governor, however, maintained that the harvest is intended to boost food availability, strengthen the state economy, and promote agricultural production among farming communities.

Sule also revealed that the harvested rice would be transported to milling centres in Abuja and Lokoja, Kogi State, for processing and packaging.

Expressing joy at the progress on the farm, the governor affirmed that the partnership between the government and SILVEX International is expected to significantly enhance rice cultivation and overall agricultural production in the state.

Sule added that plans were underway to expand cultivation in the next farming cycle.

He explained that transportation of harvested paddy to Abuja and Lokoja in Kogi State for milling and branding had already begun.

He also announced that the state had partnered with Silvex International, a leading rice processing company, to purchase and process rice from the farm under the Nasarawa Agro-Commodity Company (NASACCO) brand.

According to him, the processed product, to be marketed as “NASACCO Gold,” is expected to boost the visibility and competitiveness of Nasarawa rice and contribute to national food security.

“We will soon launch the NASACCO rice in Abuja after the harvest and milling of this year’s produce,” the governor affirmed.

The governor noted that clearing of the remaining portion of the farmland would begin after the harvest in preparation for the next farming season.

He added that the state had put measures in place to ensure the sustainability of the project beyond the tenure of the present administration, given its potential for food security, job creation, and value-chain development.

Sule appreciated host communities, security agencies, partners, state officials, and farm workers for their support throughout the season.

He said the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s agricultural transformation agenda, aimed at boosting food production and creating jobs across the country.