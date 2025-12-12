Gombe youth parliament condemns girl-child farm labour

The Gombe State Youth Parliament has expressed disappointment over the disturbing trend of girl-child labour in farm work, a practice that denies girls their right to education and exposes them to exploitation.

Speaking at a grand road walk as part of 16 days activism against gender based violence organised by the parliament, Speaker Aliyu Danladi, lamented the prevalence of this practice, which is rampant in the state.

“We staged this walk to create awareness on gender based violence and orient people on how to live safely and protect themselves,” Danladi said.

According to Danladi, the engagement of school-aged girls in farm work for payment of token by farmers is a serious concern. He added that another gender based violence they want to fight is cyber bullying and body shaming of women by social media bullies.

Also speaking, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Asaph Liatu Lewi, emphasised that gender-based violence affects not only women but also men, noting that the parliament’s initiative was aimed at enlightening youth to know that violence is a crime punishable by law. Lewi urged parents to prioritise girls’ education to enable them progress and be useful members of the society.

The road walk, which began at the palace of the Emir of Gombe and ended at the Pantami Township Stadium, was supported by United Nations’ Population Fund (UNFPA) and attended by HANS Centre for Social Justice and Development, United States’ Government Alumni Gombe State, Access Initiative Africa, and Gombe State Skating Association.