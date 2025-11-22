IRF, UNILAG collaborate to promote agric among students

IN its bid to encourage students participation in agriculture, the Intergenerational Rescue Foundation Inc. (IRS), has concluded plans to host the Agroween ‘25 and the prestigious Agroween Recognition Awards (ARA Awards).

The event, in collaboration with the Department of Social Work, University of Lagos (UNILAG), is scheduled to hold on November 25, 2025, at the Faculty of Social Sciences, UNILAG, from 9am to 5pm.

The Chairperson of IRF and convener of Agroween, Mrs Bimbola Aghahowa, in a statement issued during the week, explained that Agroween ‘25 was designed as a dynamic festival celebrating innovation and sustainability in food, agriculture, and community development.

Themed: “Sowing Seeds of Innovation,” the event will welcome leaders in academia, agribusiness, food technology, and community development to foster dialogue, collaboration, and creative solutions for sustainable food systems in Nigeria.

Aghahowa said ARA Awards will honour outstanding individuals making significant strides in agricultural innovation and social impact. “Distinguished participants and honourees include eminent personalities such as Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Prof. Desmond Majekodunmi; Mrs Funke Egbemode; Mr Tony Elemelu; Prof. Yile Adeleya; Prof. Funlola Oguwabi; Prof. Adeja Okokoya; and Prof. Samuel Ojimah Atejah—each celebrated for their leadership and commitment to sustainability, food security, and transformative community action.

She noted that Agroween is aimed at addressing food insecurity through sustainable agriculture, research, and community sustainability, driven by rewards and gratitude.

“This year’s Agroween theme, emphasises food security, sustainable agriculture, and community-driven solutions, aligning with our ‘Food Not For Sale’ theory. By embracing innovation, we can catch up or surpass existing standards, driving sustainability and development,” she stated.

The IRF chairperson added that the event is a platform to share knowledge, showcase innovations, and network with stakeholders in agriculture and food security.

Additionally, the Head of the Department of Social Work, UNILAG, Prof. Samuel Adejoh, mentioned that one of the primary reasons for Agroween ’25 is to counter widespread agricultural illiteracy and prepare students to make informed decisions as consumers and citizens.

“Agricultural literacy involves possessing knowledge and understanding of the food and fibre system, including its history, economic, social, and environmental significance. This knowledge includes understanding production, processing, marketing, public policies, and the global significance of agriculture.

“Adults who lack agricultural knowledge may make poor, misinformed decisions about political candidates, agricultural policy, and food and fibre choices in their own homes. Agricultural literacy is fundamental to public actions and attitudes toward agriculture, affecting national and global economic development,” he said.