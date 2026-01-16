‘Land policies, red tapes removal key to supporting smallholder farmers’

Advancing Nigeria’s land acquisition policies and breaking down of gender barriers to allow more women to own lands have been identified as major steps to enhance efforts of smallholder farmers in the country.

An agriculturist, Eyitayo Raji, a member of the Association of Agricultural Consultants Society of America and the Agricultural Society of Nigeria, disclosed this in a chat with The Guardian.

She also identified why tech companies should provide real-time data on crop planning, pricing, and market forecasting. She added that non–governmental organisations (NGOs) also need to partner government to fund grant programmes and provide extension services.

Raji said: “Government can improve land acquisition policies by reforming the land tenure system, and also break down gender barriers so that more women can own land.

“We need more public-private partnerships that link producers to processors and marketers. Some of Nigeria’s most successful agricultural models have been built around industry clusters, especially in rice and cereals.”

The lady, who has worked with over 200, 000 smallholder farmers, said these farmers are facing array of challenges hampering their productivity. “Some challenges are crop-specific, while others cut across board. For cocoa farmers, the average tree is 40–45 years old past its prime. Many farms are inherited with outdated practices. There’s misuse of pesticides, lack of access to credit, poor post-harvest handling, and more.

“Across Nigeria, insecurity is a major issue; over 78,000 farmers in the North have abandoned their farmlands due to violence from insurgents and bandits. Additionally, outdated tools like hoes and cutlasses are still been used, and many farmers lack the documentation to access formal credit. Selective adoption of improved methods is another barrier.

“In my years of practice, good agronomic practices, access to hybrid seeds, correct use of inputs, and access to pricing information have shown to increase yields. Value addition—like providing drying machines and aggregating produce for bulk pricing also boosts income. Subsidising inputs can significantly improve profit margins.”

The graduate of agricultural science from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, said her passion for revolutionising Nigeria’s agricultural sector has been evident since childhood. “While I was in secondary school, I usually accompany my father who is a professional plant breeder and associate professor of plant science on his regular Saturday farm inspections. It was during these visits that I encountered the daily struggles faced by farmers.

“I noticed that most of the farmers we saw lived below the poverty line and could not even afford to send their kids to school, yet they work so hard. I once asked my father if there isn’t a way their plight could be changed.

“According to a research by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information, Africa accounts for over 75 per cent of the global production of Cocoa, yet it gets barely two per cent of $100b market for chocolate, same situation is what is obtainable for other crops. Farmers get the lowest percentage of the consumer value of food.

“Due to my determination to shift this imbalance, I began my career after graduation by working across 32 states in Nigeria, engaging smallholder farmers on how to add value to their produce and improve their yields, ultimately enhancing their incomes and livelihoods.”

Raji said her drive led her to join Saroafrica International, a leading agribusiness company, where she led a major initiative to train over 20,000 smallholder farmers on pricing strategies and good agronomic practices, such as proper pesticide use and the adoption of improved seed varieties.

“My focus on cocoa farming where over 40 per cent of Nigeria’s farmers operate led to collaborations that promoted Fairtrade practices. I coordinated training sessions aimed at helping farmers adopt sustainable farming methods and connect to higher-value markets. Given that Nigeria ranks among the top three cocoa-producing countries globally, this work was critical.

“My influence extended beyond Nigeria, I am a member of both the Association of Agricultural Consultants Society of America and the Agricultural Society of Nigeria, reflecting my international reach and recognition.”

While speaking on solutions that have proven most effective in increasing farmers’ yields and incomes, Raji identified good agronomic practices, access to hybrid seeds, correct use of inputs, and access to pricing information as factors that have shown to increase yields. “Value addition—like providing drying machines and aggregating produce for bulk pricing also boosts income. Subsidising inputs can significantly improve profit margins.

“Tech is a game-changer. Precision agriculture, drones, sensors, IoT devices, and GPS can all improve efficiency. For example, sensors can monitor soil health and crop growth, allowing farmers to apply water or fertiliser only where needed, minimising waste and maximising output. Solar-powered irrigation and affordable equipment rentals are also improving access to modern tools.”