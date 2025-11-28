NEPC launches campaign against paraquat use in sesame production

THE Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has intensified efforts to combat the use of paraquat, a banned toxic herbicide in sesame seed production.

The action, as gathered by The Guardian, followed recent threats from international buyers to suspend imports of Nigerian sesame due to chemical contamination.

The move comes after the Japan Oil & Fat Importers & Exporters Association (JOFIEA) and Japanese authorities issued multiple warnings about the detection of excessive paraquat residues in Nigerian sesame exports.

It would be recalled that similar concerns have been raised in recent EU Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF) notifications, which also reported repeated incidences of Salmonella contamination in sesame shipments to several European countries, including Greece, Germany, Poland, Latvia, Spain, and Belgium.

In response, NEPC’s Product Development Department organised a Sensitisation and Awareness Programme on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), Good Handling Practices (GHP), Good Storage Practices (GSP), and Sanitary and Phytosanitary Standards (SPS).

The event, which took place at the NULGE House Conference Hall in Jalingo, Taraba State, drew participation from a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives from NAFDAC, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), and the National Sesame Seed Association of Nigeria.

Others in attendance, as noticed by our state correspondent, included officials from the Taraba State Ministries of Agriculture and Commerce, traditional rulers, farmers’ groups, and members of the media.

Speaking, the Director of Product Development, Macphetson Fred-Ileogben, who was represented by the Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, emphasised the urgent need to eliminate paraquat use from the sesame value chain to protect Nigeria’s export reputation and ensure compliance with global food safety standards..

“The future of our sesame export market depends on strict adherence to international standards. We must work together to ensure Nigerian sesame remains competitive and safe for consumers worldwide,” he said.

As part of the campaign, the NEPC team paid courtesy visits to the Galadima of Muri and the village head of Sunkani in Ardo Kola local council, which have been identified as two key sesame-producing communities in Taraba known for their use of paraquat, locally called “Sharp Sharp.”

The traditional leaders pledged their full support to help sensitise local farmers and enforce compliance with recommended agricultural practices.

The NEPC reiterated its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s export markets and promoting sustainable, safe agricultural production.