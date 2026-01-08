Ogun tree planting drive forces kidnappers, militants out of forest reserves – Commissioner

The Ogun State Government has said that ongoing tree-planting activities in forest reserves across the state have made the forests inhospitable to kidnappers, militant groups and land grabbers.

Commissioner for Forestry, Engr. Taiwo Oludotun, who made this statement in Abeokuta while addressing staff during a prayer session organised by the ministry, said that the tree-planting initiative had forced kidnappers, militant groups and land grabbers out of the forest reserves.

He urged staff to remain positive and work as a united team, saying that no task is insurmountable when approached with a positive mindset and strong teamwork to achieve the Ministry’s objectives in the New Year.

Oludotun said the ministry had been assigned ambitious goals for the year, stressing that collective efforts would be required to meet them, as the government had created an enabling working environment by providing essential facilities to enhance productivity.

He mentioned the solar lighting systems and walkie-talkies among the recently acquired equipment intended to facilitate smooth operations within the Ministry.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Adekunle Oyesanwen, advised staffers to adhere strictly to due process and ensure that official communication passes through the appropriate administrative channels.

In other news, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, as she clocks 60 years, describing her as an able lieutenant whose leadership and commitment have been instrumental to the success of his administration.

Governor Abiodun, in a congratulatory message, said the Deputy Governor has demonstrated rare leadership qualities and contributed immensely to the implementation of the administration’s “Building Our Future Together” Agenda. He noted that her journey as an accomplished engineer, administrator, and public servant has been nothing short of extraordinary.

According to the Governor, Engr. Salako-Oyedele has remained a source of inspiration to women, young professionals, and the people of Ogun State, adding that her wise counsel, diligence, and commitment to excellence have greatly enhanced the stability and effectiveness of his government.

“With your support, loyalty, and collaborative spirit, we have been able to deliver on our mandate and positively impact the lives of our people,” the governor stated.

Governor Abiodun noted that the milestone of 60 years provides an opportunity to celebrate a life marked by purposeful leadership, dedication, and outstanding service. He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the Deputy Governor good health, renewed vigour, and many more fruitful years in the service of humanity, while rewarding her efforts with greater accomplishments.