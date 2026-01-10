Our new calves will boost FG’s food security dream – Akinruli

The country’s dairy industry has received a major boost with the introduction of new calves aimed at boost the capacity of the sector.

The Chief Executive Officer, Silagreen International Agro Development Limited, Mr Michael Akinruli, who disclosed this development, said the first Embryo Transfer (ET)-Born Girolando Calf from Advanced Tropical Genetic Improvement Programme arrived at Harmony Farms centre in Odogbolu, Ogun State, adding that Silagreen, a pioneering leader in agricultural biotechnology and sustainable farming solutions is proud of the new innovation.

Akinruli said: “This healthy female Girolando calf represents the vanguard of a carefully managed cohort, with several more calves expected from the programme between now and March 2026.

“This milestone is the culmination of a dedicated project utilising Brazil’s cutting-edge ET technology to introduce superior bovine tropical genetics directly into the Nigerian ecosystem. These calves when they reach maturity will give 30 – 50 litres of milk daily.

“The birth of this calf is not merely a scientific success; it is a tangible asset for the future of Nigerian dairy farming. The Brazilian Girolando breed, a proven hybrid of Holstein and Gyr, is renowned for its high milk yield, heat tolerance, and resilience—traits perfectly suited to the Nigerian climate. By bypassing traditional, slower genetic improvement methods, Silagreen’s ET program delivers a quantum leap in herd quality.”

He stated that it would lead to exponential increase in milk production, explaining that farmers integrating these genetics can expect a dramatic rise in per-cow milk yield, directly boosting income and farm profitability.

Akinruli also said it would improve herd resilience, adding that the Girolando’s adaptability means lower mortality rates, better health, and reduced veterinary costs, enhancing sustainability, saying there will be rapid genetic upgrading, and that the technology allows farmers to build elite, high-performing herds within a single generation, rather than over decades.

He stated that the innovation will forge partnerships for national impact. “Silagreen International recognises that scaling this success requires collaborative effort. We are actively seeking to partner with Federal and State policymakers, agricultural development agencies, and financial institutions. Together, we can develop supportive policies and regulatory frameworks for advanced reproductive technologies in livestock.”

The Chairman, Silagreen International Agro Development Limited, Dr. Amos Ayodele stated that the birth of the new calf has strategic importance for Nigeria.

According to him, this achievement aligns directly with Nigeria’s national goals for food security, import substitution, and economic diversification.

He said that Silagreen’s Genetic Improvement Programme presents a clear, science-backed pathway to boost domestic milk production and reduce reliance on expensive imports.

Amos said: “This pioneering phase of the project was made possible through collaboration with forward-thinking commercial farms that provided recipient herds. Silagreen extends its profound gratitude to our launch partners – Harmony Farms, Odogbolu, Ogun State (Birth location of the historic first calf), Adila Niche Farms, Ogun State, Blue Ridge Farms, Ogun State, Kosbaz Farm Ilorin, Kwara State, Eagle Crest Ranch, Eruwa, Oyo State, Divine Living Farms, Iseyin, Oyo State and Mirth Farms (Asejire).”