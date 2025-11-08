PEDA strengthens Nigeria’s agricultural trade linkages through global partnerships

The Produce Export Development Alliance (PEDA), formerly AFGEAN, says its relationship with the Committee Linking Entrepreneurship, Agriculture and Development (COLEAD), a Brussels-based international organisation, has continued to strengthen Nigeria’s integration into global value chains.

The CEO of PEDA, Adetiloye Aiyeola, who disclosed this in a statement, said through the collaboration, Nigerian exporters have benefited from technical assistance, traceability training, and access to European buyer networks, aligning with PEDA’s vision to facilitate over $1b in traceable agrifood trade by 2030.

Aiyeola noted that recently, he led the association to participate in a market and trade development mission to Dubai, which focused on unlocking access for Nigerian products in Gulf markets.

“The mission resulted in promising discussions with leading food importers, distributors, and logistics firms in the UAE, with measurable progress in building export pipelines for Nigerian agro-commodities such as hibiscus, sesame, and dried fruits.

“As part of that effort, PEDA partnered with a Dubai Consultancy to organise strategic business linkages between African and Gulf enterprises. The partnership will kick off with a Gulfood 2026 Strategy Programme, set to take place in January, designed to help Nigerian and African exporters leverage the exhibition as a gateway for structured market entry into the GCC region,” he said.

He added that PEDA is now preparing for an important engagement with the Scottish African Business Association (SABA) in the United Kingdom, where discussions will focus on strengthening trade relations, sustainability, and investment between African agribusinesses and UK buyers.

Aiyeola added that the visit forms part of a broader effort to build structured trade corridors and position Nigeria as a dependable source of quality agricultural exports.

According to Itunuoluwa Olatawura, a member of PEDA’s volunteer network, “Our focus is on building long-term market confidence. Each partnership we cultivate helps us make trade more reliable and profitable for African producers.”

Through export advisory programmes, trade missions, and innovative projects, PEDA is steadily proving that Nigeria’s agricultural sector can serve both domestic food security and global demand.

Continuing, Aiyeola said the association, founded to enable African agribusinesses access international markets, has built a strong network across farmer groups, exporters, and market enablers to enhance competitiveness in horticulture, processed foods, and non-oil commodities.

He added that over time, the organisation has evolved into an influential trade facilitation platform that connects African producers to global buyers through market intelligence, logistics support, and export readiness initiatives.