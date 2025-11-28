Public health expert urges investment in livestock industry

A veterinarian and public health expert, Dr. Tosin Akeredolu, has urged the Federal Government to invest massively in Nigeria’s livestock and veterinary sectors, saying the country has no reason to import frozen meat, poultry, and fish given its abundance of human and natural resources.

Akeredolu, who is the Executive Chairman of NITORTS Group Ltd., Victoria Island, Lagos, made this known at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine, University of Ibadan (UI).

“Nigeria does not need to import frozen meat, poultry, and fish products if we develop our livestock industry because we are endowed with both human and natural resources,” Akeredolu said.

He described the study of Veterinary Public Health and Preventive Medicine as sine qua non for improving global health, food safety, and sustainable development.

The UI alumnus lauded the department’s founding fathers, Prof. Daniel Harvey Hill, Prof. Gabriel Oluwole Esuruoso, and Prof. Antonio, for laying the ground work for five decades of excellence in veterinary training, research, and policy development.

Akeredolu also reflected on the department’s historic contributions to national policies, including the National Drug Policy, which evolved into NAFDAC, and the Federal Government’s livestock support initiatives during the tenure of the late Prof. Olikoye Ransome-Kuti as Health Minister.

He recalled that their efforts earned them recognition from the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, which honoured them with the title Jaro (“King of Herdsmen”).

Representing the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Juwon Tunde Arotiba, congratulated the department, commending its vital role in Nigeria’s public health system, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, led by Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, now the Secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG).

“The department has proven indispensable to Nigeria’s health and food systems. Government must make it a duty to provide consistent funding,” Arotiba said, noting that the unit often depends on foreign aid for its research.

In her remarks, Prof. Adeyemo reaffirmed the department’s role in bridging the gap between animal and human health, describing it as central to food security and disease control.

“We bridge the gap between animal health and human health. We are relevant in all aspects, food security, disease surveillance, and public health,” she said.

The Head of Department, Prof. Victoria Adetunji, noted that the golden jubilee marked not only decades of academic excellence but also the realisation of a vision that continues to impact public health across Africa.

“Since its establishment in 1975, the department has evolved into a Centre of Excellence in veterinary public health, preventive medicine, food safety, zoonoses control, and environmental health,” she said.

Adetunji added that through rigorous research, community service, and policy advocacy, the department’s scholars and alumni have contributed to disease surveillance, antimicrobial resistance control, and sustainable livestock development nationally and globally.

The golden jubilee celebration brought together scholars, policymakers, and industry experts, who renewed calls for research-driven food policies and greater government investment in animal health systems as tools for achieving food security and public health resilience in Nigeria.