SEEDAN lauds Tinubu over N50b seed industry catalytic fund

The Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN)Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria (SEEDAN) has commended President Bola Ahmed TinubuPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the disbursement of the N50 billion Seed Industry Catalytic Fund, describing the intervention as a major boost to national food security and agribusiness development.

SEEDAN said the fund, domiciled with the Bank of Industry (BoI) and implemented in line with the Renewed Hope AgendaRenewed Hope Agenda, reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s seed sector and stimulating private sector investment.

In a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Yusuf-Ado Kibiya, the association also praised Vice President Kashim Shettima for launching the distribution of Renewed Hope Seeds to smallholder farmers at the recent SeedConnect Africa Conference.

The association acknowledged the role of the Director-General and management of the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), noting that their sustained advocacy contributed to the realisation of the fund. It also appreciated the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for prioritising the development of Nigeria’s seed ecosystem.

SEEDAN urged seed companies across the country to take full advantage of the catalytic fund by investing in seed infrastructure, production, packaging and marketing to ensure the availability of high-quality improved seeds to farmers nationwide.

According to the association, effective utilisation of the facility will accelerate industry growth, enhance competitiveness and support the transformation of Nigeria’s agricultural landscape.

SEEDAN also highlighted several milestones recorded over the past year, including the successful completion of an institutional merger that has harmonised operations within the private seed sector and strengthened the association’s governance and advocacy capacity.

It further announced its attainment of Ordinary Status Membership of the International Seed Federation (ISF), a development it said would enhance Nigeria’s integration into the global seed community and expand opportunities for international collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The association disclosed the establishment of a Biotechnology Committee, supported by the African Seed Trade Association (AFSTA), aimed at deepening engagement and advocacy while promoting the responsible use of modern biotechnology tools to improve crop resilience and productivity.

SEEDAN added that, with support from the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and Sahel Consulting Limited, it has developed a comprehensive five-year strategic plan to drive innovation, expand private-sector participation, and strengthen the seed value chain.

“As the umbrella body for responsible seed businesses in Nigeria, SEEDAN remains committed to promoting the production, distribution and adoption of quality improved seed varieties that meet the needs of farmers and support Nigeria’s food and nutrition security goals,” the association said.