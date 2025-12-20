Why ministry of livestock development should tackle animal protein crises

A Professor of Animal Genetics and Breeding at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), Abia State, Professor Uma Kalu Oke said the newly established Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, has not effectively addressed the animal protein crises in the country.

Prof Oke, who disclosed this during his inaugural lecture titled: “Seed Boogie and Products of Animal Origin: A Panacea for Quality Protein Crisis,” advised that the National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI), Zaria, Kaduna State, should be unbundled, with a research centre established in the Southeast with the mandate to develop local animal species.

He said: “Seed boogie and products of animal origin offer innovative opportunities for sustainable protein supply, but inadequate research centres, economic setbacks and other constraints continue to deepen the protein crisis.”

Professor Oke in his lecture, which was the 66th in the over 32 years old MOUAU, submitted that the policy of having a Ministry for Livestock Development was a good one,” but cannot achieve the President’s target of making quality protein available, without the collaboration between the farmers, researchers, the Universities of Agriculture and the Federal government.

“The goals for the establishment of Federal Ministry of Livestock can only be achieved when there is collaboration between the farmers, the researchers, the University and the government.”

He further stated that the development of indigenous animal species is a panacea for quality protein crises in the country, and that NAPRI, which is the only Animal Research Institute, should be unbundled to allow the development of other animal species.

He therefore, recommended the development of poultry or piggery research institute in the Southeast, including financing of Breeding research.

According to him, establishing research centres in locations with comparative advantage for specific livestock species would significantly boost productivity, adding that a well-designed cross-breeding programme can help farmers produce animals with faster growth rates, higher egg or milk yields, and improved disease resistance.

While he maintained that increased livestock production can address Nigeria’s increasing protein crisis, Prof Oke further urged the Federal Government and other relevant and concerned stakeholders to do the needful that would increase not only livestock production, but strengthen research efforts to check the widening gap in protein consumption in the country.

On the notion and caution by some Medical Doctors that there is high consumption of animal protein in Nigeria, the Inaugural Lecturer reacted saying that Nigerians are still far from attaining the level recommended by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Asserting that the potentials of indigenous chickens are many, Professor Oke said they are also cost-effective and reliable source of high-quality animal protein, especially for low-income households.

He therefore urged breeders to apply quantitative genetic principles such as heteros retention, breed complementarity and enhanced genetic variability to strengthen local animal genetic resources, pointing out that despite the economic challenges facing poultry breeding, supportive government policies are crucial for scaling up livestock improvement programmes .

To accelerate production levels, promote proper market pricing, boost research exhibitions, and increase animal protein supply for Nigeria’s growing population, he recommended pilot-scale development of improved local chickens

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor MaduebibisiOfoIwe, who presided over the lecture session, said the university’s monthly inaugural lectures provide professors the forum to publicly present their scholarship, and thus showcase to the world the quality of MOUAU’s academics.

He lauded Prof Oke for addressing such a critical national concern, stating that the university under his five years leadership has remained peaceful, growth focused, stabilised and excelled generally.