Airline operators allay fears over A320 aircraft recall as FG urges transparency

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has directed Nigerian airlines to ensure full compliance, accountability and transparency in their insurance programmes as part of efforts to strengthen confidence in the country’s aviation safety and financing systems.

Keyamo gave the directive over the weekend in Lagos during the Civil Aviation Insurance Compliance and Financing Summit organised by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with the theme: ‘Securing the Skies: Navigating Aviation Insurance and Aircraft Finance Safeguards.’

The conference, which brought together aviation and insurance regulators, insurance companies, airline operators and aircraft lessors, was aimed at addressing persistent gaps in aviation insurance management.

Keyamo maintained that for Nigeria to maintain global credibility in aircraft financing and leasing, airlines must adhere strictly to insurance requirements and avoid practices that undermine transparency.

He further urged regulators across the aviation value chain to maintain operational alignment and proactive communication, noting that policy consistency was key in attracting international financing for local carriers.

He said: “Our airlines must ensure full compliance and transparency in their insurance programmes. Insurers must also provide adequate capacity, competitive products and global-standard risk management, while lessors and financiers must remain confident that Nigeria offers a stable investment environment.”

Meanwhile, Airline operators in Nigeria have allayed fears that flight operations may be disrupted over the recall of about 6,000 Airbus A320 aircraft by Airbus due to outdated software.

No fewer than three Nigerian airlines operate A320 aircraft – United Nigeria, Air Peace, while Ibom Air had previously wet-leased A320-200 aircraft, but phased them out for newer A220 aircraft.

However, Airbus clarified that not all A320 aircraft required the recommended software update.

Also, a report obtained by The Guardian showed that global airlines may be affected by the recall, as the carriers operate the highest number of A320 aircraft in their fleets.

In a response to The Guardian enquiry, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, George Uriesi, confirmed that the airline no longer had an A320 in its fleet.

According to him, Ibom Air now operates modern A220 aircraft.

He said: “We have A220 aircraft. I don’t know for sure until we hear formally, but I don’t think the A220 is affected. But it’s good to get confirmation directly.”

Also, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), Chibuike Uloka, dismissed the flight disruption due to the recall.

Uloka told The Guardian that the Airbus aircraft being operated by UNA were 100 per cent safe and not affected by the recall, adding: “There is no potential disruption of operation as we are in good shape.”