Nigeria ready to host ACI Africa in 2026 – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to host the Airports Council International (ACI) Africa Regional Conference and Exhibition, slated for September 2026 in Abuja.

A statement on Monday by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, Tunde Moshood, said that Keyamo made the promise in Abuja during the visit of the Secretary General of the ACI Africa, Mr. Alli Tounsi, to his office in Abuja.

Tounsi was in the company of the Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire and Director, Commercials and Business Development, Adebola Agunbiade.

Keyamo, in his response to Tounsi’s request, assured the ACI Africa team that Nigeria would host a befitting conference and exhibition with its infrastructure.

He said: “We accept wholeheartedly to host. Nigeria has the capacity, the infrastructure, and the commitment to deliver a world-class conference. You can count on us.”

Earlier, Tounsi requested Nigeria to host the annual event, emphasising the strategic importance of Nigeria’s role in African aviation and making a strong case for the country to host next year’s regional conference.

He said, “Nigeria must host this next Acrobatics Regional Conference. BAGASSO is already in Nigeria, and it is only right that ACI Africa is here too.”

Also, Kuku, in her speech, outlined several initiatives already underway to ensure a successful hosting.

She emphasised that although the event was tentatively scheduled for September 2026 in Abuja with the exact date to be announced, she also said Nigeria was taking proactive steps to meet and surpass expectations.

She noted that FAAN had already initiated discussions with a leading five-star hotel currently undergoing extensive renovations.

She said, “All hands are on deck. We are confident that we have ample time for comprehensive planning. The hotel management has assured us that their upgrades will be completed by April next year, and the facility’s standards will match the calibre of this global aviation event.”

In other news, the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Chris Najomo, has urged the Judiciary to provide more support in efforts to deepen the understanding of laws governing contractual dealings in the nation’s aviation sector, particularly the Cape Town Convention (CTC).

The CTC comprises the Cape Town Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment 2001 and the Protocol to the Convention on Matters Specific to Aircraft Equipment.

Najomo spoke at the grand finale of the international CTC moot court, held at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday evening under the auspices of the CTC Academic Project.

The DGCA of NCAA, who was represented by the Director, Operations, Licensing and Training, NCAA, Captain Donald Tonye Spiff, said the CTC “has actually put Nigeria in a better perspective to aircraft lessors and general aviation business in Nigeria.”

The well-attended event was organised by the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, and the NCAA, with support from the Aviation Working Group (AWG).