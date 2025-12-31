Anambra emerges third state to domesticate tax reform

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, on Monday, signed the Harmonised Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Law, making it the third state to sign the groundbreaking legislation.

His Zamfara State counterpart, Dauda Lawal, had also, a few days ago, signed the Law to Repeal and Re-enact the Zamfara State Consolidated Revenue Laws, establish the Zamfara State Internal Revenue Service with Powers for the Assessment, Collection and Accounting for Revenues Accruing to the Zamfara State Government, provide for the Harmonisation of Tax and Non-Tax Revenue as well as establish a Legal Framework for Effective Tax Administration and for Connected Matters.

The landmark actions, coming shortly after the passage of the Ekiti State Revenue Administration Law in Ekiti State, marked a growing consensus among states on the need to reform, modernise and rationalise the framework for tax and non-tax revenue administration in tandem with the tax reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The enactment of the laws reflects a clear policy direction by state governments to discontinue fragmented and outdated revenue practices, replacing them with coherent and harmonised systems that leverage technology, prioritise fairness and equity, certainty and economic efficiency.

By aligning approved taxes and levies within the national tax reforms framework, the states have taken a major step toward eliminating multiple and overlapping charges that had imposed undue strain on citizens and businesses alike.

The benefits of the laws extend beyond administrative efficiency, the government had noted. A harmonised revenue regime enhances transparency, curbs arbitrary collections, and restores confidence in government institutions, it noted.