Tax reforms pushback, revenue crisis threaten 2026 fiscal plan

• President asks NASS to approve N43.56tr spending plan

• Reps step down MTEF/FSP over disagreement on oil benchmark

• President to present 2026 budget estimates amidst unresolved MTEF/FSP

• Senate member, opposition raise fresh opposition to tax reforms

• FG to record 26% revenue performance

The Federal Government may be on course to miss the 2026 budget entirely, with the Presidency seeking to consolidate the 2024 and 2025 appropriation acts into a single fiscal document for implementation.

The move is the latest twist to the poor handling of the supposed yearly budget in the past three years. 2024 budget implementation was extended till the end of 2025, even though there is no public evidence that the 2025 budget has commenced execution, less than two weeks into its lifespan.



Yesterday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu asked the National Assembly to approve a sweeping fiscal reset that could significantly alter Nigeria’s budgeting framework and place the 2026 budget at risk.



The President, who is exploring tax reforms to shore up the extremely low federal revenue, sent the Appropriation (Repeal and Re-enactment Bill-2), 2024–2025 to the House of Representatives for consideration and approval.



With the request, the President is seeking legislative approval for a N43.56 trillion spending plan covering the 2024–2025 fiscal period.



The approval is to authorise the withdrawal of N43.56 trillion from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation for the year ending December 31, 2025.



“This Bill is to bring an end to the practice of running multiple budgets, indeed concurrently, while at the same time ensuring reasonable, unprecedentedly high capital performance rates on the 2024 and 2025 capital budgets. It further provides, through a transparent and constitutionally-grounded appropriation mechanism, for the orderly consolidation and appropriation of critical, time-sensitive expenditures necessarily undertaken in response to emergency exigencies (advancing the collective well-being of Nigerians and safeguarding national security) while reinforcing fiscal discipline, accountability, and prudent public financial management.



“The House of Representatives may wish to note that, the Bill also strengthens implementation discipline and accountability by, among other provisions: requiring that appropriated funds are released and applied strictly for the purposes specified in the schedules, providing that virement may only be effected with prior approval of the National Assembly, setting out conditions for corrigenda where genuine errors may hinder implementation, requiring separate recording of excess revenue and limiting its expenditure to an Act or approval of the National Assembly and mandating due-process compliance and periodic reporting on releases and agency revenues/assistance,” the letter read.



Still yesterday, the Senate passed for second reading the “Bill for an Act to Repeal and Re-enact the 2024/2025 Appropriations Act,” which, when enacted, would bring down the spending plan to a total sum of N43.56 trillion, a discount of N40.1 trillion of the original two-year budgets (N83.67 trillion in total).



The proposed expenditure framework, according to the Senate, comprises N1.74 trillion for statutory transfers, N8.27 trillion for debt service, N11.27 trillion for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure and N22.28 trillion for capital expenditure and development fund contribution as provided in the bill.



The upper chamber said it had directed the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu and Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji, among others, to appear before the Senate Committee on appropriations today to provide further clarification on the proposed expenditure plan.



The President is concurrently pressing for a repeal of the inactive budgets alongside the expected 2026 appropriation.



Barring any last-minute change, President Bola Tinubu is set to present the 2026 proposed budget to a joint session of the National Assembly at 2 p.m. on Friday.



In a directive dated December 17, circulated to all National Assembly staff, Secretary of Human Resources and Staff Development, Essien Eyo Essien, stressed that all accredited personnel must report to their duty posts by 11 a.m. to gain access to the Complex to await the President.



The budget presentation comes against the background of the unresolved 2026–2028 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP).



While the Senate passed the medium-term plan earlier, the House of Representatives stepped it down yesterday due to their inability to agree on the oil benchmark price.



A report presented by the Chair of the Joint Committees on Finance and National Planning and Economic Development, James Faleke, proposed reducing the crude oil benchmark price for 2026 from $64.85 per barrel approved by FEC to $60, citing geopolitical tensions and market volatility.



The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, warned that lowering the benchmark could have serious implications for the proposed N54.46 trillion 2026 budget, questioning whether the committee had identified how the resulting revenue shortfalls would be addressed.



Following intense debate, the House resolved to step down the reports for further work, with the joint committees expected to return with revised figures. The chamber is expected to consider the new figures today.



The two chambers may have to consolidate their positions for a clean copy of the 2026-2028 MTEF/FSP. Subsequent budgets are only prepared on a duly approved MTEF/FSP according to the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), raising concerns about the President’s plan to present the 2026 budget on two days.



The 2026 budget, as in the past two years, may turn out to be a mere document. If approved, it may have to compete for implementation with the consolidated 2024 and 2025 budget, which the President has also pushed forward and is currently receiving accelerated attention at the two houses of the National Assembly, which his All Progressives Congress (APC) controls.



Earlier, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the MTEF/FSP, with 2026 spending estimated at N54.4 trillion.



Despite the uncertain oil outlook, the Senate kept crude production projections at 1.84 million barrels per day (mbpd) for 2026, 1.88 mbpd for 2027, and 1.92 mbpd for 2028, expressing confidence in ongoing sector reforms and efforts to stabilise output.



The multiple proposals come against the backdrop of longstanding concerns over Nigeria’s new fiscal practice – running multiple budgets concurrently – largely driven by repeated extensions of capital components of previous budgets.



Under Tinubu’s administration, the National Assembly has approved overlapping budgets in a bid to allow completion of capital projects.



In 2024, for instance, Nigeria effectively operated three budgets simultaneously: the N21.8 trillion 2023 budget, the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget and the N28.7 trillion 2024 appropriation.



Although the first two were passed under the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu extended their capital components first to June and later to December 2024, even as the 2024 budget was already in operation.



The trend continued in 2025, with the capital component of the 2024 budget initially expected to expire in December 2024 but extended twice, first to June 2025 and later to December 2025.



Consequently, Nigeria is currently implementing two budgets concurrently: the extended 2024 budget and the N54.99 trillion 2025 budget.



As expected, economists have expressed concern that the emerging budget framework could plunge the country into deeper uncertainty.



But Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Dr Muda Yusuf, said while an Appropriation Act carries full legal force, its effectiveness depends on realistic assumptions and sound fiscal foundations.



“A law that is fiscally unrealistic will inevitably fail in implementation,” Yusuf said, adding that while the President’s proposal was a step in the right direction, it must not institutionalise budget rollovers or excuse non-implementation.



A former central banker, Dr Bature Yunana, warned that agencies tasked with implementing the 2026 budget could face operational challenges due to the evolving complex fiscal structure.



An investment banker, Tolulope Alayande, described the framework as difficult to evaluate, noting that its uniqueness might complicate tracking and evaluation.



Another economist, Prof. Jonathan Aremu, said running multiple budgets simultaneously complicates monitoring and evaluation, stressing that unfinished components of prior budgets should ideally be rolled into new ones under a clear legal framework.



At the heart of the budget impasse is huge revenue, which the President intends to address with a more efficient tax system. Sadly, criticisms continue to trail the tax reforms with a coalition of opposition figures under the National Opposition Movement (NOM) demanding yesterday its suspension, warning that the implementation could worsen poverty and social dislocation.



The group called for broader consultations, stronger social protection guarantees and a shift of the tax burden away from low-income Nigerians, describing the planned tax measures as punitive and ill-timed, as well as amounting to an attack on the survival of ordinary Nigerians rather than genuine reform.

“Nigeria suffers from waste, corruption, mismanagement, and policy arrogance,” they maintained, adding, “You do not fix government failure by billing the victims”, it added.

The Movement vowed to stand with Nigerian workers, traders, professionals, and small businesses “to resist any policy that punishes the poor to excuse leadership failure.”

Continuing, the group said, “If this tax plan is forced through without suspension and consultation, the government will be fully responsible for the social and economic consequences.



Again, the latest demand underscores the level of ignorance about the content of the reform, which has redirected the country to a more progressive tax system with waivers given to low-income earners and the wealthy taxed higher.



Under the new scheme, individuals who earn N800,000 and below are exempted from personal income tax (PIT), just as small businesses are also exempted.



Also yesterday, the Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum accused the government of inconsistent economic messaging, citing conflicting claims over revenue performance in 2025 and warning that excessive taxation and fiscal indiscipline could undermine the effectiveness of the 2026 budget.



The Federal Government’s revenue crisis may be more acute than assumed. Whereas the President has repeatedly said that the administration meets and supposes its revenue target, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, told the House of Representatives Committees on Finance and National Planning, yesterday, that the Federal Government would likely record a revenue shortfall of N30.1 trillion.



The minister said the Federal Government projected revenue of N40.8 trillion to fund this year’s budget, but that the current performance suggests it will likely end the year at about N10.7 trillion.



Edun blamed the shortfall on weak oil and gas revenues, particularly the petroleum profit tax (PPT) and company income tax (CIT), as well as poor performance across other revenue lines.



At 26 per cent revenue performance, this year could pass as the poorest for the FG in terms of revenue shortfall



Amidst the controversy over tax reforms, a House of Representatives member, Abdulsammad Dasuki, also alleged that the gazetted tax reforms acts were significantly different from the versions passed by the National Assembly.

