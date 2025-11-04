African air cargo demand rises 14.7% in September, says IATA

African airlines saw a 14.7 per cent year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in September, while the global rise was 2.9 per cent, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in its 2025 global air cargo market report.

IATA said that African airline capacity also increased by 7.4 per cent year-on-year, adding that the growth was the strongest of all regions.

According to IATA, total demand, measured in Cargo Tonne-Kilometres (CTK), rose by 2.9 per cent compared to September 2024 levels.

Capacity, measured in Available Cargo Tonne-Kilometres (ACTK), increased by three per cent compared to September 2024.

Commenting on the report, the Director-General, IATA, Willie Walsh, said that the 2.9 per cent year-on-year growth in cargo demand in September marked the seventh consecutive month of overall growth.

“On one side of the equation, a decline in North America-Asia demand has set in over the last five months. But this has been more than compensated for with strong growth within Asia and on routes linking Asia to Europe, Africa and the Middle East. While many had feared an unwinding of global trade, we are instead seeing air cargo adapting successfully to serve shifting market demands,” he added.

Walsh noted that the global goods trade grew by 3.7 per cent year-on-year in August, jet fuel prices rose 5.4 per cent in September despite lower oil prices, driven by a tighter diesel market, which doubled the crack spread year-on-year, while global manufacturing sentiment strengthened in September, with the PMI rising for the second straight month to reach 51.3.

The IATA boss expressed that new export orders improved slightly to 49.6 POINT, but remained below the 50-point expansion threshold, reflecting ongoing caution amid tariff uncertainty.

On regional performance, Asia-Pacific airlines saw a 6.8 per cent year-on-year growth in air cargo demand in September, while their capacity increased by 4.8 per cent year-on-year.

Also, North American carriers saw a 1.2 per cent year-on-year decrease in growth for air cargo in September, while their capacity further decreased by 1.5 per cent year-on-year.

Besides, European carriers saw a 2.5 per cent year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in September and capacity increased 4.4 per cent year-on-year.

Middle Eastern carriers saw a 0.6 per cent year-on-year increase in demand for air cargo in September and capacity increased by 5.5 per cent year-on-year.

Latin American carriers saw a 2.2 per cent year-on-year decrease in demand for air cargo in September, the slowest growth of all regions.