African airlines record 11.2% passenger growth in November

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that African airlines were the stand-out performer in the November 2025 Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPK) demand, recording 11.2 per cent year-on-year growth.

Globally, total demand, measured in RPK in November 2025, was up by 5.7 per cent when compared to November 2024.

These were contained in its monthly data made available to the public earlier in the week.

IATA in the data also said that Africa’s capacity was up 8.5 per cent year-on-year, while its load factor was 74.3 per cent, signifying an increase of 1.8 per cent compared to November 2024.

According to IATA, total global capacity, measured in Available Seat Kilometres (ASK), increased 5.4 per cent year-on-year, while the load factor was 83.7 per cent, representing a growth of 0.3 per cent compared to November 2024, a record high for November.

IATA said international demand rose 7.7 per cent compared to November 2024, while capacity was up 7.1 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 84.0 per cent, an indication of +0.4 per cent compared to November 2024.

The data also showed that domestic demand increased 2.7 per cent compared to November 2024, and capacity was up 2.7 per cent year-on-year.

The load factor was 83.2 per cent, which remained unchanged from the same period in 2024.

Commenting on the data, IATA’s Director-General, Willie Walsh, said that November 2025 saw continued strong demand for air travel with year-on-year growth of 5.7 per cent.

Also, Walsh said load factors reached a new record of 83.7 per cent for the month as airlines continued to satisfy growing passenger demand amid continuing capacity constraints stemming from challenges in the aerospace supply chain.

“The new year’s resolution for the manufacturing sector must be to increase production to meet the needs of its airline customers.

“The backlog of more than 17,000 aircraft orders that we reached in 2025 must be reduced in 2026,” he added.

According to IATA, international RPK growth was a healthy 7.7 per cent in November year-on-year.

The international load factor, at 84.0 per cent, was also a November record high.

Compared to October, growth was slightly down in all regions except Africa.

Asia-Pacific airlines achieved a 9.3 per cent year-on-year increase in demand, and capacity increased 8.7 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.8 per cent.

Also, IATA’s data revealed that geopolitical tensions led to traffic between China and Japan slowing to single-digit growth for the first time in 2025.

European carriers had a 6.8 per cent year-on-year increase in demand, while capacity increased 6.1 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 85.6 per cent.

North American carriers saw a 4.0 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity increased 4.2 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.0 per cent, representing a decline of -0.1 per cent compared to November 2024.

North America also has seen 10 consecutive months of year-on-year decline in load factor, while Middle Eastern carriers saw a 9.6 per cent year-on-year increase in demand.

Capacity increased 9.2 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 81.4 per cent, representing an increase of +0.3 ppt compared to November 2024.

Latin American airlines saw a 4.4 per cent year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity climbed 4.7 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 83.9 per cent, a decline of -0.2 per cent compared to November 2024.