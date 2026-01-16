Again, FG earmarks N2 billion for NCAT decentralisation

The Federal Government has again set aside N2 billion for the establishment of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) annexes in five geo-political zones across the country.

Also, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) is allocated N6.3 billion for three projects in the 2026 appropriation bill.

The Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development had planned N3.68 billion in the 2025 budget for the decentralisation of the college.

But many aviation experts opposed the plan to decentralise the college. For instance, the Chief Executive Officer of Starburst Aviation, in the United Kingdom, David Olubadewo, urged the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to reconsider the plan.

According to him, the school had achieved the status of an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regional centre of excellence and remained one of the best aviation schools in Africa.

Olubadewo insisted that NCAT remained a unique institution that should not be watered down.

“NCAT, as it is currently, is a great institution. It is one of the best in Africa, if not the best. Location-wise, everything about it is unique. It is a centre of excellence. So, the plan to decentralise it is ill-advised.

“Having observed aviation training institutions internationally, I can attest to the NCAT’s unique and highly valuable attributes. Some people may not be able to say what I am saying,” he said.

Also, a former director in the Ministry of Aviation, Muhammad Bala Jibrin, appealed to the government to rescind its decision.

Jibrin warned that decentralising the country’s foremost aviation institution was an ill-advised policy that threatened the training synergy built decades ago.

He explained that NCAT comprises six fully integrated schools – flying, air traffic control, engineering, aeronautical communication, aviation management, as well as emergency and safety – noting that the departments depend on one another to deliver quality training.

He said: “For instance, all trainees for Air Traffic Control must first obtain at least a Private Pilot License.

This enables controllers to understand a pilot’s limits in any phase of flight.”

In the 2026 appropriation currently before the National Assembly, the government once again appropriates N2 billion for the establishment of NCAT annexes in Akure, Osubi, Ebonyi, Ilorin and Yola.

This was mentioned as an ongoing project in the appropriation bill to the National Assembly.

Also, the ministry plans to develop the Osun airstrip in Osun State at N1 billion, while also intending to upgrade Wi-Fi services for passengers in five international airports and some domestic terminals at N800 million. This was also marked “ongoing” in the appropriation bill.

The ministry similarly plans to provide power improvements at five airports – Owerri, Benin, Osubi, Akure and Calabar — with solar and gas turbines at the sum of N1 billion within the 2026 financial year period.

For NAMA, the agency earmarks N6.3 billion for three projects in 2026.

NAMA plans direct procurement for the expansion of the Jotron extended range high power standalone VHF radio over satellite network at N3.5 million.

According to the agency, the project was “ongoing.”

Also, the agency plans a safe tower upgrade for four major airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and Port Harcourt and the Lagos Voice Communication Control System (VCCS) at the cost of N1.4 billion.

Besides, the agency also plans an additional N1.4 billion for the procurement, installation and commissioning of a wide area multilateration surveillance system for low flying helicopters in the Gulf of Guinea.

The two projects are also marked “ongoing” by NAMA in the appropriation bill sent to the National Assembly.