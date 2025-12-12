Bi-Courtney partners MBR Signature, Wema Bank on Christmas festival

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), has collaborated with MBR Signature Events and Entertainment Company and Wema Bank on the 2025 Christmas celebrations.

A statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, BASL, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, said the Acting Chief Operating Officer of the company, Kola Bamigboye, expressed delight in hosting the ceremony.

He stated that BASL was pleased to welcome Wema Bank to MMA2 as the official sponsor of this year’s Christmas festivities. Bamigboye noted that MBR Signature, together with its partners, had consistently brought colour, creativity and warmth to the terminal during the festive season, stressing that this year’s collaboration with Wema Bank further elevated the experience for passengers and visitors.

The Christmas light-up event featured special carols and musical performances, heralding the official start of the festive season at MMA2 and creating a warm, joyful ambience for passengers, visitors, and airport users.

Also, Head of Brand and Marketing, Wema Bank, Mabel Adekeye, who officially lit up the terminal, shared the bank’s excitement in partnering to bring the Christmas experience closer to the travelling public.

Also, the Acting Chief Operating Officer and Head of Aeronautics and Cargo Services, Remi Jibodu, appreciated the airlines and passengers who had supported BASL throughout the year by choosing to pitch their tent with MMA2.

He further highlighted that the enduring partnership with MBR Signature facilitated the collaboration with Wema Bank, which had sponsored the Christmas decorations and ongoing festivities within the terminal.

Also speaking, Group Head, High-Value Segment and Diaspora Banking, Wema Bank, Olutayo Oladipo, stated that the bank was fully ready for ‘Detty December and had chosen to bring its festive campaign to the airport.