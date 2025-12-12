Delta’s Wi-Fi revolution hits 1000th aircraft

Delta Air Lines has achieved a major global milestone as it becomes the first airline to equip 1,000 aircraft with fast, free Delta Sync Wi-Fi, transforming the in-flight experience for millions of passengers worldwide, including travellers connecting through Lagos and West Africa.

The achievement marked a new phase in Delta’s commitment to enhancing travel convenience, productivity and entertainment for international passengers. Delta Sync has already recorded over 100 million sessions, signalling strong demand for seamless connectivity in the sky.

Commenting on the development, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience Design, Delta, Ranjan Goswami, said that the airline’s commitment to delivering connectivity for every customer had been game-changing, both for our customers and for the industry at large.

“We’re turning our planes into platforms, where customers can stay entertained, connected and informed from takeoff to landing. Delta Sync is the enabler that makes these personalised experiences and exclusive offers possible,” he added.

Nigerian passengers flying from Lagos to Delta’s U.S. hubs, such as Atlanta and New York, stand to benefit from significantly improved access to Wi-Fi during long-haul flights.

This enables customers to stay connected with family throughout the journey, catch up on emails and remote work, stream entertainment and music without relying solely on offline downloads.

Delta Sync integrates with Delta’s seatback entertainment to offer curated content, personalised recommendations, and exclusive travel inspiration, helping Nigerian travellers plan onward trips or stay entertained throughout their long-haul flights.

Travellers connecting from Lagos to U.S. cities such as Houston, Washington D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago or Seattle would notice the same free Wi-Fi experience on most domestic Delta flights, enabling uninterrupted productivity and communication.