Falcon Aerospace appoints Captain Ahmed Borodo as non-executive director

Falcon Aerospace Limited, a Nigerian aviation company, has appointed Captain Ahmed Borodo as a non-executive director as the firm consolidates its recent international expansion. Captain Borodo is the Chief Executive Officer of Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited, a fully licensed business aviation firm operating in Nigeria, and brings extensive experience as a pilot and aviation executive.

“As we grow and consolidate our position in the business aviation market across Africa and the rest of the world, we are constituting our board with eminent personalities whose vision and qualities align with our values,” said Falcon Aerospace CEO Erika Achum. “Therefore, I am delighted to welcome Captain Ahmed Borodo to the board as Non-Executive Director.”

Achum highlighted Borodo’s prior contributions to the company, noting that he played a key role in Falcon Aero’s early operations and the creation of Aruba-based OrientJets in 2024 through a partnership between Falcon and Flybird.

Falcon Aerospace, the parent company of business aviation firm VivaJets, provides aircraft charter, management, sales, and acquisition services with a focus on innovation and accessibility. Over the past two years, the company has grown into a fully licensed aviation entity, with expanding international routes, strategic collaborations, and technological innovations. Its portfolio includes digital aviation platforms FlyPJX and CharterXE, as well as tech and business incubation arms Instig Labs and The Adrenalina.

In January 2025, Falcon Aero obtained its Air Operating Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). In October, the company secured a $10 million debt investment from British-based TLG Capital to support further expansion and operational stability.

“I feel honoured to be appointed to the board of this highly innovative and dynamic organisation. I was privileged to have been part of Falcon Aero’s story from the beginning and I am delighted by the company’s bold moves in the last two years,” Captain Borodo said. “My commitment to aviation excellence aligns with Falcon Aero’s vision and values, and I hope my contributions will help fast-track the company’s growth.”

Chief Operating Officer Tejumade Salami stated that Borodo’s role will provide independent oversight and strategic guidance, helping Falcon Aerospace navigate a rapidly evolving global aviation market. “His appointment underscores the company’s commitment to robust corporate governance and its mission to integrate top-tier industry expertise at the highest levels of decision-making,” she said.

Captain Borodo holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Development Studies from Ado Bayero University, Kano. He obtained his FAA Private Pilot License in 2007 and holds Commercial Multi-Engine Certifications from Flight Safety International, United States. He previously served as a pilot for Virgin Nigeria Airways, Gyro Air, and Azman Air Services and currently sits on the boards of Airalay Capital Limited, Rehoboth Insurance Brokers, and Flybird Capital Group, Mauritius.

His appointment is expected to strengthen Falcon Aerospace’s governance framework and contribute to the strategic direction of the company as it pursues further international growth and operational excellence.