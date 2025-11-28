FG issues NOTAM to airlines ahead of Nigeria International Airshow

Ahead of the Nigeria International Airshow starting on Tuesday, the federal government has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) instructing airlines not to fly into Abuja during air displays by the Nigeria Air Force.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Friday while inspecting the airside venue of the Nigeria International Airshow at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Highlighting activities lined up for the three-day event, he said the Nigeria Air Force will be performing a series of displays in the sky on the first and last day of the airshow, during which the airspace around Abuja airport will be closed for safety reasons.

He said, “The Nigeria Airspace Management Agency has already issued NOTAM. For the brief period when there will be air displays, airlines have been told not to fly in or out, to hold their flights for that period, not to fly into Abuja for that period. Why the sky is agog with displays.”

He stated that airshows around the world are opportunities for countries to showcase what their aviation ecosystem has to offer. He gave examples of the popular Farnborough Airshow in the UK, the Paris Airshow, which has been held for decades, and the Dubai Airshow.

Being the first of its kind in the history of Nigeria, Keyamo said, “We are doing an international airshow and we are expecting foreign visitors, foreign airlines, and foreign investors to come and see what we have to offer. So it is just a platform for Nigeria to showcase itself.”

He said while people may think the Nigerian aviation ecosystem is still developing, it is not necessary for the country to reach its peak before advertising itself, adding that now is a better time to showcase the potential of the industry to the world.

The Minister emphasised that the present government, directed by Mr President, has helped the aviation sector through policy rollouts, which are now making the sector grow. In fact, the sector is poised for further growth.

He said, “I’m sure you have heard all of those statements from the private operators and how good this government has been to them. So this is the right time to invite investors to come and see where we are going and what we can do to help. And that is why we are doing the airshow.”

Keyamo stated that the airshow marks the beginning of Detty December, as investors are expected to start arriving from Sunday to see Nigeria’s growing aviation sector.

He mentioned that local operators will also benefit from person-to-person diplomatic exchanges and business contacts, saying airshows are opportunities for people to strike deals.

He added that financiers will also be present, alongside talk shows, seminars, discussions, product displays, and other activities.

On what the country stands to benefit, Keyamo said the event will attract many foreign investors, noting that the entire programme is sponsored by the private sector, with the government providing only its franchise support.

The organiser of the Nigeria International Airshow, Brian Williams, said all the foreign airlines will be participating in the three-day programme, along with some international investors, who she will not want to decline.