Firm aligns with Nigeria’s century-old aviation sector, supports airshow

Flybird Aircraft Management Services Ltd, an aviation firm, is collaborating with the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development for the Nigeria International Airshow (NIA).

The airshow, which would be held in Nigeria for the first time, is scheduled for Tuesday, 2nd to Thursday, 4th, December 2025 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, and also marks 100 years of aviation in Nigeria.

The airshow marks a historic milestone for the country’s aviation sector and is being held in conjunction with the celebration of 100 years of aviation in Nigeria.

Also, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reiterated the readiness of the country to hold the historic airshow.

Keyamo said that the event would bridge connectivity gaps across Africa.

Keyamo said: “The show will also increase the synergy between financial institutions and the aviation industry towards contributing to the sustainable economy and overall environmental ambition.

“It will also achieve a more integrated aviation industry to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

As one of the key sponsors, Flybird AMSL has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing Nigeria’s aviation industry through innovation, operational excellence and strategic partnerships.

The Chief Executive Officer of Flybird AMSL, Ahmed Bashir Borodo, said that the company’s participation underscored its role as a forward-thinking aviation brand committed to enhancing safety, efficiency and sustainable growth within the business-aviation ecosystem.

The international airshow promises to bring together leading global aviation players, regulators, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), service providers and innovators.

Exhibitions, live displays, panel sessions and networking opportunities will underscore Nigeria’s potential as a next-generation aviation destination.

Besides, a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the minister, Tunde Moshood, said that at the heart of this commemoration is the recognition of 40 Legends of Aviation veterans, pioneers, administrators, engineers, pilots, air traffic controllers, and visionaries whose dedication and service laid the foundation for the vibrant aviation ecosystem Nigeria enjoys today.

These individuals, he said, would be celebrated for their exceptional contributions, sacrifices and leadership across decades.

The celebration would bring together a distinguished gathering of aviation stakeholders, including international and domestic airlines, airport authorities, ground handling companies, aviation agencies, private sector operators, and international development partners, along with industry experts and policymakers.

The event would also feature goodwill messages, documentary showcases, keynote addresses and the unveiling of commemorative projects in honour of the centenary milestone.