Firm canvasses freer travel in Africa to boost economy

Heirs Insurance Group has renewed its call for freer movement across African borders, stating that restrictive travel rules are hindering opportunities for Nigerians and slowing the continent’s economic integration.

This position came to the fore at the company’s Travel Festival held in Lagos, where thousands of visitors, including diplomats, creators, entrepreneurs and young professionals gathered to examine the economic cost of limited mobility on everyday Nigerians.

At a panel on ‘Passport Power and Diplomacy’, a Brazilian diplomat, Manuel Innocencio de Lacerda Santos Junior, the Angolan Ambassador to Nigeria, Jose Bamocencio Zau and a journalist, Stephanie Busari, warned that cumbersome visa procedures and weak bilateral agreements continued to place Nigerian travellers at a disadvantage.

The speakers said that a simplified visa regime and coordinated border policies would help Nigerians gain easier access to jobs, markets, and educational opportunities across the continent, thereby boosting sectors such as tourism, logistics, and the creative industry.

At another session led by travel creators Zim Erobu, Adenike Tejuoso, and Steven Ndukwu, participants called on African governments to adopt more friendly travel policies and refund rejected visa fees, a recurring financial loss for many Nigerians.

They argued that a more open travel environment would expand intra-African tourism and stimulate commerce, especially for small businesses and youth-led ventures seeking new markets.

Additionally, Heirs Insurance Group’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ifesinachi Okpagu, stated that the festival reflected the firm’s broader initiative to promote economic empowerment through more accessible travel options.

She said: “By advocating for fairer travel policies, we are helping Nigerians gain access to opportunities that improve livelihoods.” Okpagu added that the company was strengthening partnerships and offering affordable travel insurance products that shielded travellers from unexpected costs.

Analysts expressed that the festival’s advocacy aligned with Nigeria’s efforts to deepen integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).