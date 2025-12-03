Man hails FAAN, AVSEC after retrieving laptop at MM2 Airport

A man, identified as Yinka Ogunnubi has hailed the officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Directorate of Aviation Security (AVSEC) at the MM2 Airport after retrieving his lost laptop.

Ogunnubi made the commendation on Wednesday via a post on his official X account in a shout out to officials of AVSEC and FAAN at the MM2 Airport.

“Yesterday on a trip to Abuja, I lost my laptop. It wasn’t stolen, but missing due entirely to my fault. At the screening port by the departure terminal, I had removed the laptop from the laptop bag as instructed for scanning,” he said.

“On exit at the other side, I just picked up the laptop bag and went to catch my flight, forgetting the laptop in the tray. I must have been somewhat distracted because I still can’t make sense of why I forgot.

“I didn’t discover this error until I got to Abuja hours after the incident had happened. On discovery, I immediately reached out to the airline and FAAN. They asked me to make a formal report describing the laptop, model, colour, specs and my travel details. I did as instructed and they acknowledged receipt. They said they would investigate and get back to me.

“To be honest with you, my hopes of recovering the laptop was not that high. I was already mentally preparing to accept that the laptop was long gone.

“Later that day at about 5.20pm, I got a call from an AVSEC official informing me that they found the laptop. Today on my return to Lagos, I retrieved the laptop from FAAN officials who kept it.”

Speaking further, Ogunnubi commended the FAAN officials for their professionalism, while also thanking his friend and brother, Gbenga Saka for his help in escalating the request after reaching out to him on X and he was happy to assist.

Ogunnubi added that “Very often, we are critical when they get it wrong. As it should be. But when they get it right, we must also show the same grace by commending them.

“This unfortunate incident has made me to once again believe that there are indeed good people doing their jobs professionally in our Aviation sector.

“There are also many good people in other sectors doing their jobs quietly and professionally without seeking recognition.

“They IMO are the unsung heroes in the Nigerian Renaissance. When we see them, encourage them, commend them, give them the thumbs up. We must never allow the bad eggs in the system to have the final say.”