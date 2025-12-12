NADDC, FRSC to attend NAJA awards

The Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin, and the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, have confirmed their participation at this year’s Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) International Auto Awards.

The organisers of the awards ceremony, scheduled for December 16 in Lagos, said their attendance underscored the strategic importance of the yearly event, widely regarded as Nigeria’s most credible and prestigious platform for celebrating excellence, innovation, and industry leadership in the automotive sector.

Osanipin, an advocate for stronger local vehicle assembly and the adoption of electric mobility, is expected to shed light on the council’s long-term vision for the nation’s automotive future.

Mohammed has also confirmed his intention to attend the event. He conveyed this through a brief message to the NAJA chairman, expressing excitement about engaging industry stakeholders and reinforcing ongoing road safety advocacy.

This year’s edition is expected to gather automakers, distributors, policymakers, and mobility experts at a time when the sector is undergoing rapid transformation driven by new technologies, sustainability goals, and policy shifts.

Chairman of the Award Planning Committee, Frank Kintum, said preparations were in full swing to maintain the awards’ reputation as the “industry’s gold standard.”

Also, reinforcing the awards’ national relevance, NAJA Chairman, Theodore Opara, noted that the event aligned closely with the Federal Government’s industrialisation agenda.

“As the automotive sector evolves, NAJA remains committed to supporting initiatives that drive sustainable growth.

“We are particularly delighted to have the NADDC as a central partner this year, given its pivotal role in policy formulation and innovation,” he said.