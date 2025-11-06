Tinubu halts FAAN property sales, okays airport safety, biometric upgrades

President Bola Tinubu has issued a firm directive barring the sale or transfer of properties belonging to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) within and around airport premises, reinforcing that such assets remain strictly for aviation use.

The directive was disclosed on Thursday by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Keyamo said the directive overrides interpretations linked to previous administrations’ asset disposal programmes, stressing that FAAN properties are strategic national assets that must remain under government control.

He explained that essential personnel, including firefighters and navigational officers, are required to reside within airport precincts to ensure rapid emergency response, making the retention of these facilities critical.

“We will not concede any of these properties to private individuals. Anyone who believes they have purchased such assets should take note,” he said.

The minister added that FEC granted eight approvals for the aviation ministry, covering airport safety, technology upgrades, concessions and security enhancements.

These include contracts for maintenance and support services for Aeronautical Information Management (AIM) solutions across five international airports — Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

Council also approved the deployment of advanced Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) power systems nationwide, along with 14 VHF remote communication systems for the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to boost navigational safety.

To meet International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards, FEC endorsed the purchase of 15 airport rescue and firefighting vehicles for the five major international airports.

Keyamo further announced that NAMA, currently operating from rented offices in Abuja, will now have a purpose-built headquarters in the capital.

He argued that hosting command-and-control infrastructure in private buildings poses security risks.

The Council also approved the business case for the concession of Port Harcourt International Airport.

Keyamo said investor appetite has risen sharply under the current administration.

“Before we assumed office, no investor showed interest. Now, over six bidders are competing to run Port Harcourt,” he said, assuring aviation unions that no worker would lose their job.

FEC similarly approved a contactless biometric passenger verification system linked to the National Identification Number (NIN) across all airports to tackle identity fraud and enhance security.

“Too many people board aircraft using fake identities. This system will confirm passengers are who they claim to be,” Keyamo said.

The Council also ratified contracts under the 2024 budget to install airfield lighting at select airports so they can operate into late evening hours, helping airlines improve revenue.

“Some airports shut by 6 p.m. because they lack lighting. This upgrade will allow operations till 10–11 p.m.,” he noted.

Keyamo appealed to aviation unions to support ongoing reforms, stressing that while he remains pro-labour, “unions will not dictate government policy.”