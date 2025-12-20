Turkish Airlines opens first European lounge in Edinburgh

Turkish Airlines has opened its first-ever European lounge at Edinburgh Airport, aside from the world-famous one at its İstanbul hub, bringing another dimension of its world-renowned hospitality to travellers in Scotland.

The new lounge further elevates Edinburgh’s premium travel offering while reinforcing airport’s growing role as an international gateway.

Türkiye’s flag carrier, which flies to more countries than any other, hosted a celebratory event at Edinburgh International Airport recently to mark the opening of its eighth lounge outside of Türkiye. Turkish Airlines continues to bring scaled down slices of its five-star Lounge in İstanbul to its international gateways to maintain a seamless and luxurious experience.

Spanning 673m² and accommodating 149 guests, the lounge offers a premium experience with facilities including an open buffet featuring a Turkish pide service at lunch and dinner; a luxury relaxation area with TVs and Wi-Fi; and two prayer rooms. The lounge also includes an accessible restroom for the guests with reduced mobility, baby care room and flight information screens.

Turkish Airlines Chief Operations Officer M. Akif Konar said: “The opening of our new Turkish Airlines Lounge at Edinburgh Airport marks an important milestone for our airline. As our first abroad lounge in Europe and our eighth outside of Türkiye, this investment demonstrates our deep commitment to our European operations where we already possess a strong presence as the best airline* of the continent. Looking ahead, we will continue to build on our presence in the region and bringing our award-winning hospitality closer to travellers here.”

Edinburgh International Airport Chief Commercial Officer Stephanie Wear, said: “The opening of the new Turkish Airlines Lounge marks an exciting chapter for both us and the airline as they launch their first lounge in the Europe abroad at Edinburgh Airport.It demonstrates Turkish Airlines’ commitment to the airport and to enhancing the travel experience for passengers. Open to all travellers, the lounge offers a relaxing space with fantastic runway views and some great food and beverage options whilst you wait for your flight.”

x