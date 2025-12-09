Aviation sector needs modern infrastructure to compete globally, says AVIC-KDN

The adoption of modern airport-management systems remains the most effective pathway to resolving the critical structural and operational challenges slowing down the growth of Nigeria’s aviation sector, AVIC-KDN’s Vice President, Tim Chen, has said.

Speaking at the close of the maiden Nigeria International Airshow in Abuja over the weekend, Chen observed that Nigeria’s aviation industry was confronted with fragmented airport operations, outdated infrastructure, limited capacity expansion and rising operational costs, issues that could constrain the country’s projected growth if not urgently addressed.

Chen, who spoke during a panel session at the Airshow, said the sector currently handles about 16 million passengers yearly, with an expected growth rate of eight per cent over the next decade.

He warned that existing airport facilities and management processes were not equipped to handle this future demand.

He said: “The gap between what is available and what is needed is very significant. Many of the challenges Nigeria faces, from infrastructure pressure to inefficient passenger flows, can be solved through integrated, data-driven airport-management systems.”

He explained that modern management platforms offer real-time coordination of airport operations, enhance security monitoring, eliminate duplication across agencies, and streamline passenger processing.

Chen also said that these reduce operational costs, improve turnaround time for airlines and increase airport capacity without necessarily expanding physical infrastructure.

AVIC-KDN noted that the lack of coordinated systems across airports contributes to delays, congestion, and costly inefficiencies for airlines and passengers.

With digitalised and centralised management tools, however, the company said airports could automate critical functions such as baggage handling, aerodrome operations, maintenance scheduling and terminal traffic management.

The company said its end-to-end capabilities, ranging from airport design and engineering to operations and long-term maintenance, position it to support Nigeria in modernising its airports to meet international standards.

Regional Africa Manager for AVIC-KDN, Mengyao Ma, said the strong participation at the airshow showed the urgency of upgrading Nigeria’s aviation systems.

He identified several pressing challenges that required modern solutions, including airlines’ need for more efficient aircraft operations, the absence of affordable local maintenance options, and the limited capacity at many airports struggling with rising passenger numbers.

According to him, the deployment of modern airport-management systems would not only eliminate many operational inefficiencies but also place Nigeria on the path to becoming a competitive aviation hub in Africa.

“Nigeria is uniquely positioned. With the right technology partnerships, the country can transform its aviation landscape and unlock its full potential,” he added.

AVIC-KDN further reaffirmed its commitment to providing the technology, expertise and long-term partnerships required to support Nigeria’s drive towards safer, smarter and more-efficient airport operations.

Besides, the firm’s delegation held strategic engagements with senior government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, discussing how technology-driven solutions could help Nigeria close its infrastructure gaps.