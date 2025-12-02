Keyamo apologises for poor outing at Nigeria International Airshow

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has apologised for the poor outcome of the first Nigeria Airshow, noting that it will improve in the future.

Speaking at the International Airshow held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Keyamo said, “This is our first attempt. It will not be perfect. We are taking baby steps, but we are taking them with courage, conviction, and clarity of purpose.”

“As with every great beginning, we will learn from this experience, we will improve, and we will build upon it until the Nigeria International Airshow becomes a permanent fixture on the global aviation calendar, standing shoulder to shoulder with Paris, Dubai, Farnborough, and Singapore.”

He described the event as a bold declaration that Nigeria is ready to lead, innovate, and compete on the global stage and added that the show was a platform for discovery, investment, and collaboration.

He called for patience, noting that Nigeria will improve on future airshows.

According to him, “As we take this bold first step, I ask that we remain patient, collaborative, and ambitious. It may not be perfect, but it is our beginning. With each edition, we will refine, expand, and elevate this Airshow until it becomes a global benchmark.

“We may be taking small steps, but they are steps towards a future where the Nigeria International Airshow becomes a global brand and a symbol of our nation’s ambition.

“The future of Nigerian aviation is bright. And today, standing here at the maiden Nigeria International Airshow, we take flight toward that future together.”

The minister further noted that “Nigeria has also significantly enhanced its global standing in aircraft financing through the recent, effective implementation of the Cape Town Convention (CTC) and the Aircraft Protocol, leading to a notable increase in Nigeria’s Cape Town Compliance Index score.

“A major milestone in this achievement is the operationalisation of the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA) by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which now ensures swift, transparent deregistration and repossession of aircraft by lessors and financiers in cases of default.

“Additional legal reforms have boosted investor confidence, reduced risk perceptions, and expanded access to aircraft leasing and financing for Nigerian operators.”