Axxela achieves 30.5% emissions reduction, expands gas infrastructure

Axxela Limited, a gas and power portfolio company in sub-Saharan Africa, has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

The report highlighted a landmark achievement, marking a 30.5 per cent reduction in carbon emissions across customer locations, representing approximately 734,500 tonnes of CO₂ cut.

The milestone underscored the growing shift among Nigerian industries toward natural gas as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to liquid fuels.

According to the report, Axxela recorded sustained growth in industrial natural gas utilisation, buoyed by proactive management of strategic partnerships and strong operational resilience. This growth, the company said, reinforces its capacity to deliver reliable energy to an expanding customer base while supporting

Nigeria’s broader energy transition objectives.

During the year under review, the company strengthened its gas infrastructure footprint through strategic investments in pipeline expansion aimed at improving energy access for industrial and commercial users.

Key milestones include the commissioning of piped natural gas to Eko Atlantic, the completion of the Sagamu Phase 3 pipeline system and new gas connections to major industrial customers such as Nigerian Breweries Limited in Ijebu-Ode, BUA IRS 2, and the Plaster of Paris Plant in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Axxela noted that all projects were executed in line with IFC Performance Standards, reinforcing its culture of operational excellence and bringing cumulative Lost Time Injury (LTI)-free man-hours to over 8.63 million as of 2024.

Commenting on the company’s performance, Group Chief Executive Officer of Axxela, Timothy Ononiwu, said the report highlighted the significant progress achieved over the past year, demonstrating its commitment to purposeful advancement that balances commercial success with positive environmental and social impact.

“At Axxela, true progress goes beyond energy delivery; it is about creating long-term value through innovative energy solutions, safeguarding our planet and enabling sustainable growth. Notably, we continue to play a pivotal role in supporting the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative, actively contributing to Nigeria’s energy transition agenda, which seeks to harness the country’s abundant natural gas resources for sustainable economic growth,” he said.

The report reaffirmed Axxela’s commitment to powering Africa’s energy future responsibly by expanding access to cleaner, more reliable energy sources and embedding sustainability across its operations