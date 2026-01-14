Bi-Courtney considers slot system for airlines

Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), the operator of Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), Lagos, has unveiled a plan to introduce a structured slot allocation system to balance demand and capacity across the airport terminal.

The Head of Aeronautics and Cargo Services and Acting Chief Operating Officer, BASL, Remi Jibodu, stated this in a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi.

Jibodu stated that the initiative would assist in improving aircraft movement coordination, reducing congestion throughout the terminal during peak periods, enhancing on-time performance for our airline partners and enabling better planning and deployment by ground handling companies.

If this comes to fruition, BASL would be the first terminal operator in Nigeria to adopt the slot allocation system. Most of the world’s busiest and congested airports use slot allocation systems to manage limited runway and terminal capacity.

These airports are typically classified as Level 3 by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Some of the airports include London Heathrow Airport, Frankfurt Airport, JFK Airport, New York, Dubai International Airport and many others.

Also, some aviation analysts in the country have, over the years, advocated slot allocations to airlines to curb flight delays and promote flight efficiency in the system.

Jibodu added that the initiative forms part of MMA2’s broader operational optimisation strategy and reflects the terminal’s commitment to aligning operations with global best practices in apron and airside management.

Speaking on its operation during the yuletide season, Jibodu explained that insights gained during the period would directly inform key efficiency-enhancing initiatives in 2026.

He said: “The year-end peak period highlighted the importance of structured coordination among all stakeholders operating within the terminal environment.”

Also commenting, Head, Space & Premises Management/Acting COO, BASL, Kola Bamigboye, stated that the year under review marked a period of innovation and strong performance across customer-facing services.

According to him, over the past year, MMA2 achieved remarkable progress across its non-aeronautical services, driven by innovation and a deliberate focus on customer experience.

“From retail and concession management to enhanced passenger amenities, our objective has been to deliver a convenient, comfortable, and engaging terminal environment.

“We are well-positioned to sustain this momentum in 2026 by continuing to innovate and elevate the customer journey,” he said. The statement hinted that security and passenger-support systems also recorded notable improvements during the year-end period.

It said that its Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) surveillance infrastructure played a critical role in monitoring terminal activities and facilitating the prompt recovery of several lost or forgotten items, including personal belongings and travel documents.