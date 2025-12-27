BRG emerges real estate broker of the year at Africa’s Housing Awards

Billionaire Realtors Group Network Limited (BRG), Nigeria’s leading real estate brokerage firm, has been awarded Real Estate Broker of the Year at the Africa’s Housing Awards, recently held in Abuja.

The prestigious award held on Friday, December 12, 2025 was presented by Senator Victor Umeh, Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing, in recognition of BRG’s outstanding performance, professionalism, and contribution to Nigeria’s real estate brokerage ecosystem.

The Africa’s Housing Awards is organised by the African International Housing Show (AIHS), Africa’s foremost housing and real estate exhibition platform, known for celebrating excellence and innovation across the sector.

With over 100,000 property listings in its database and cumulative transactions exceeding N500 billion over the past nine years, BRG has grown to become Nigeria’s largest real estate brokerage network.

Speaking on the recognition, the leadership of BRG described the award as a strong validation of the company’s long-term vision.

“Winning this award reinforces our commitment to professionalism, due diligence, and strategic partnerships. It affirms our goal of becoming Africa’s number one real estate brokerage firm, setting the pace for skills, integrity, and measurable results,” the organisation stated.

BRG operates as a brokerage platform that partners with reputable real estate developers to showcase verified and high-value property solutions, while prioritising investor confidence and market transparency.

The award ceremony was attended by prominent industry leaders and executives, including the REDAN Lagos Chairman and Group CEO, Vista Holdings, Dr. Tony Aspire Kolawole; the Chairman, Board of Vista Holding, Festus Adebayo; the Chairman, Board of BRG Networks, Dr. Niyi Adesanya; the President, BRG Networks, Dr. Emmanuel Abikoye and the Co-Founder, BRG Networks and Chief Executive Officer, Tribitat Real Estate Ltd, Mr. Gbenga Adeleke.

As BRG approaches its 10th anniversary in 2026, the company plans to expand its presence across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones before extending operations beyond Africa.