Broker rolls out digital platform to boost insurance acceptance

PSL Insurance Broker has introduced a mobile and web-based platform tagged ‘FSL Insure.’The web-based platform is designed to deepen insurance acceptance and improve nationwide access by offering customers a faster, simpler and fully digital route to purchasing and managing policies, the company said.

The platform, which has received full approval from the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), enables individuals and businesses to explore, compare, buy and administer a wide spectrum of insurance products in real time.

Developed in partnership with Safam FSL Insure, aggregates multiple underwriting partners, providing end-to-end digital services aimed at modernising Nigeria’s insurance distribution system.

Speaking at its unveiling in Lagos, the Managing Director, FSL Insurance Brokers, Adeyinka Falade, said the new platform aligned with the industry’s push towards broader coverage and improved customer trust through digital innovation.

“With FSL Insure, we are placing insurance directly in the hands of Nigerians. Digital platforms like this are critical to breaking long-standing barriers to insurance access, speed, convenience and transparency.”

Falade noted that features such as instant policy purchase and issuance, seamless payments, claims support, advisory services and data security would help strengthen customer confidence at a time the industry was intensifying efforts to grow penetration beyond its current low levels.

