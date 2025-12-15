BUA Group rewards 510 long-service employees with N30 billion

BUA Group has disbursed a total of N30 billion to 510 employees at its 2025 Night of Excellence and Long Service Awards, one of the most significant employee reward initiatives undertaken by a Nigerian private sector company.

Speaking at the event, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, described the evening as a moment to acknowledge loyalty, resilience, and shared ownership of the BUA journey.

He recalled that from modest beginnings 36 years ago, BUA has grown into one of Nigeria’s most valuable listed enterprises, with a combined market capitalisation now in the trillions of naira. He noted, however, that the journey was never the achievement of one man, one board, or capital alone.

According to Rabiu, “every factory built, every system strengthened, every challenge overcome, and every milestone reached carries the imprint of employees who believed in the vision long before the results were visible.”

He reaffirmed that BUA has always regarded its workforce as partners in a shared legacy rather than merely staff, adding that loyalty and professionalism are values that must be recognised in tangible ways.

As part of the 2025 awards, N30 billion was disbursed to 510 recipients across multiple long service and excellence categories. Due to time considerations at the event, only 41 recipients received their awards physically from the Chairman during the ceremony. These represented the highest award categories, ranging from N100 million to N1 billion.

The on-stage recipients comprised sixteen recipients of N100 million each, nine recipients of N200 million each, seven recipients of N250 million each, three recipients of N500 million each, five recipients of N1 billion each, and one special award recipient whose cash award was not announced at the event. The special award was presented to Kabiru Rabiu in recognition of his exceptional loyalty, leadership, and long-standing contribution to the growth and stability of the BUA Group.

All other awardees had received their plaques and cheques ahead of the ceremony or will receive theirs at their respective plants and operational locations across the country.

Rabiu described the cash awards as a token of appreciation, noting that no amount of money can fully account for decades of dedication, personal sacrifice, and belief in the company’s mission.

Looking ahead, he said BUA would continue to expand capacity, invest in advanced technologies, and strengthen its footprint across cement, food, sugar, and infrastructure, adding that the people who built the Group would continue to grow with it.