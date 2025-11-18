Club reports infrastructure upgrade

The Association of Friends (ASSO) has completed a series of infrastructure upgrades and reported significant financial inflows as part of ongoing efforts to improve its facilities and strengthen club operations.

The developments form part of initiatives undertaken by the current management committee in the first 10 months, which have overseen renovations across key functional areas of the Lagos-based association.

Speaking at the 47th anniversary of the Association of Friends, President of the club, Dr Afolabi Abiodun Muhammed Tajudeen, said the upgrade includes an overhaul of the EXCO conference hall, the President’s office, the Asiwaju Adeleke Adesina Hall and other administrative and service spaces.

Tajudeen noted that additional work had also been completed, including the refurbishment of staff quarters, the installation of access-control security points, the renovation of the bar into the Oba Fatai Irawo Lounge, and the construction of a new kitchen and dining area.

He added that internal activities, including the weekly Suya Night, generated an additional N8.823 million.

‎Tajudeen disclosed that the club recently received a N90.9 million donation from Patron Sir Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu, and a N10 million contribution from Prince Adeeko Adedamola Olusanya, who was named the Most Valuable Personality for 2025.

“The funds will definitely be used for our intended projects for the development of the club, and we will continue to render our corporate and social responsibilities to our immediate community and Lagos at large,” he said.