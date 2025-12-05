NMA 2025 celebrates excellence in marketing communication

Marketing communications works with outstanding touch were celebrated at this year’s Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA)

The award, in its 5th year, is not only getting industry stakeholders’ buy-in but also ensuring that the entries submitted are a delight to the members of the jury.

Commending the winners for the outstanding marketing works, presented to the Council, its Chairperson of the Award Decision Council (ADC), Iquo Ukoh, noted that the over 130 entries recorded for this year’s awards showed growing interest from the industry in the annual event, a development, she stated, had thrown a challenge to the jury to do more.

Ukoh, who is also the CEO of Entod Marketing Limited, explained that the diverse expertise of the jurors ensured that every entry was fairly assessed.

She identified the slump in consumer demand for goods and services as one of the challenges noticed by the Council during the screening of this year’s entries. This development, she added, made many brands employ innovative and creative strategies to sustain demand.

In his welcome address, the founder of the award, Tony Agenmonmen, stated that the organisers decided to take ‘the road less travelled’ when it started the award four years ago, due to the resolve to make a difference.

“We decided from the very beginning that the Nigerian Marketing Awards would not just be another marketing awards, but a movement, a standard, a symbol of marketing excellence and credibility, “he stated.

The former president of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) added that despite being challenging, the organisers clung to the principle of integrity, which the award continued to apply to its competitive and honorary categories.

He explained that the 22 winners that emerged from 22 different categories were selected purely on merit, by the award jurors, comprising eminent marketing professionals, devoid of any interference from the organisers.