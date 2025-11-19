Equities selloffs persist as investors lose N110 billion

Selloff persisted on the equities sector of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as market capitalisation declined by N110 billion, amid price depreciation in 28 stocks.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.12 per cent to N92.218 trillion from N92.325 trillion reported the previous day.

The all share index also depreciated by 173.26 basis points to 144986.51 points from 145159.77 points recorded the previous day.

The decline was driven by profit-taking activities among investors. Market breadth was negative with 28 decliners, stocks outnumbered 27 advancers, bringing year to date return to 40.86 per cent.

Volume of trades declined by 6.943 million, representing 1.79 per cent as investors traded 381.234 million against 388.177 million traded the previous day. Value of trades also went down by 46.32 per cent to settle at N16.717 billion in 21827 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that NCR led gainers table with 9.95 per cent to close at N30.95 kobo, UPL followed with a gain of 9.8 per cent to close at N5.60 kobo.

Tantalizer added 9.79 per cent to close at N2.58 kobo, Caverton Business Solutions was up by 9.57 per cent to close at N5.15 kobo, Union Dicon grew by 9.52 per cent to close at N6.90 kobo.

On the contrary, Living Trust Insurance topped losers chart, dropping by 9.9 per cent to close at N3.73 kobo, Mcnichols trailed with a loss of nine per cent to close at N2.73 kobo.

Livestock Feeds was down by 7.75 per cent to close at N6.55 kobo. Regal Insurance dipped by 6.56 per cent to close at N1.14 kobo, UPDC shed 6.14 per cent to close at N5.96 kobo.

Sector performance was mixed, as the banking, consumer goods, and oil and gas indices slipped by 0.9 per cent, 0.02 per cent, and 0.04 per cent respectively.

In contrast, the Insurance index posted a marginal 0.13 per cent increase, while the industrial goods and commodity sectors ended the session unchanged.

Tantalizer led market activities with 58.776 million shares valued at N145.991 million, Sterling Bank followed with an account of 31.412 million shares cost N242.417 million, Universal insurance traded 28.1 million shares cost N35.813 million. Veritas Kapital exchanged 25.246 million shares for N47.689 million while Aradel Plc sold 16.348 million shares worth N9.496 billion.