Modernise engineering education, deepen varsity–industry partnerships, NSE urges govt

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has called for an urgent overhaul of engineering education in the country, stressing the need to modernise curricula and strengthen partnerships between universities and industry.

The call was made on Tuesday at the 2025 International Engineering Conference, Exhibition, and Annual General Meeting held at the University of Ibadan International Conference Centre.

Representing the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola, Engr. Olalekan Badmus of the Nigerian Ports Authority said Nigeria’s future competitiveness depends on the quality of its engineering workforce.

He noted that emerging global sectors—such as ocean energy, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, and maritime technology—require highly skilled professionals with modern and practical training.

Oyetola urged universities to review outdated teaching methods and adopt industry-driven, hands-on approaches that reflect current technological realities.

He also underscored the need for stronger collaboration between tertiary institutions, engineering bodies, private sector operators, and research institutions.

NSE President, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, said education reform is central to sustaining engineering excellence in Nigeria.

She noted that the Society remains committed to enhancing professional capacity and promoting knowledge transfer to prepare young engineers for national development.

According to her, NSE’s 70-year history reflects its dedication to societal advancement through professional standards and innovation.

Oguntala stressed that engineering is critical to Nigeria’s progress in infrastructure, energy, transportation, agriculture, and environmental management.

She said aligning training institutions with global best practices is essential for the country to remain competitive in a rapidly changing world.

The conference, themed “Engineering Innovation for a Sustainable Blue Economy,” also examined the need for stronger regional cooperation and greater investment in research infrastructure.

Participants noted that universities alone cannot adequately prepare engineers without meaningful industry support, especially in fields such as marine engineering, renewable energy technologies, traffic management systems, and digital innovation.

Industry experts at the event called for the development of research hubs, innovation clusters, and robust internship pipelines to link engineering students with key sectors of the economy.

They said such efforts would help bridge skills gaps, improve job readiness, and enhance Nigeria’s global competitiveness.